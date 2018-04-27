5W Public Relations Named A Top 20 Technology PR Firm

The Technology team at 5W has exceeded management expectations, continuing to grow and expand, with out-of-the box ideas and creative campaigns that drive results at every level. Their zeal for the tech world is reflected in the diversity of clients on their roster, which ranges from bootstrapping start-ups to young companies on a steep growth path, along with iconic, well-established brands. 5W brings the strategy and technical skills necessary to stay at the forefront of a multi-faceted technology communications landscape across B2C and B2B categories.

"We're honored to be recognized as a top 20 Tech firm in the U.S.," said Ronn Torossian, CEO and Founder of 5WPR. "Our roster of clients continues to grow and we're really excited about this category and continue to innovate and bring high-level campaigns to our tech brands."

5W's extensive client roster includes names like The Trade Desk, Zeta Global, Payoneer, JetSmarter, Storyblocks, Airhelp, RX Advance, Realpage, Influential and more.

About 5W Public Relations: 5W Public Relations is a full-service PR and Communications agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C - Food & Beverage, Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit, B2B - Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

