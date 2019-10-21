$6.22 Billion 3D Projector Markets - Global Outlook Report 2018 & 2019-2027
Oct 21, 2019, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Projector - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global 3D Projector market accounted for $2.84 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $6.22 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include Increasing demand for 3D projectors in cinema and home theater applications, increasing adoption of digitalization in education sector, and technological advancements in projectors. However, technological constraints with DLP projectors and metal halide light source are restraining the market growth.
3D projectors are primary used to map three-dimensional data to a two-dimensional surface such as a screen or a wall of any devices such as smart phone and laptop. As opposed to images from a traditional projector, those from a 3D projection allow the viewer to sense depth. 3D projectors are built using display technologies such as DLP and 3LCD. However, 3D projectors receive and project a different data stream type in a variety of formats.
Based on the technology, DLP projectors offer higher contrast and minimal pixelation of DLP technology to deliver superior image quality. With sealed image mirror to keep DLP chip dustfree, DLP projectors offer easy maintenance and are one of the important features. DLP projectors can withstand harsh environment and are compatible with high-definition TV programs and high-definition DVD content, offering clear, sharp, and vivid images.
By Geography, Asia Pacific has significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the entertainment segment in APAC, increasing number of movie screens and interest of veiwers in 3D movies and increasing demand for home theater and gaming projectors.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global 3D Projector Market, By Light Source
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Light Emitting Diode (LED)
5.3 Metal Halide
5.4 Hybrid
5.5 Laser
5.6 Bulbs
5.7 Other Light Sources
6 Global 3D Projector Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)
6.3 Digital Light Processing (DLP)
6.4 Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS)
6.5 Other Technologies
7 Global 3D Projector Market, By Resolution
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Extended Graphics Array (XGA)
7.3 4K and Above
7.4 Video Graphics Array (VGA)
7.5 High Definition (HD) & Full HD
7.6 Wide Extended Graphics Array (WXGA)
8 Global 3D Projector Market, By Brightness
8.1 Introduction
8.2 2,000 to 3,999 Lumens
8.3 10,000 & Above Lumens
8.4 Less Than 2,000 Lumens
8.5 4,000 to 9,999 Lumens
9 Global 3D Projector Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Education
9.3 Home Theater and Gaming
9.4 Cinema
9.5 Events and Large Venues
9.6 Engineering Use
9.7 Commercial
9.8 Residential
9.9 Scientific Projector
9.10 Other Applications
10 Global 3D Projector Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Canon Inc.
12.2 Sony Corporation
12.3 Infocus
12.4 Seiko Epson Corporation
12.5 Acer Inc.
12.6 Dell
12.7 NEC Display Solutions
12.8 Optoma Corporation
12.9 Hitachi Digital Media Group
12.10 Panasonic Corporation
12.11 Delta Electronics, Inc.
12.12 Vivitek Corporation
12.13 Wolf Cinema
12.14 BenQ Corporation
12.15 Sharp Corporation
12.16 Digital Projection
12.17 Christie Digital
12.18 JVC Kenwood (JVC)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5x4uc3
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article