$6.22 Billion 3D Projector Markets - Global Outlook Report 2018 & 2019-2027

The Global 3D Projector market accounted for $2.84 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $6.22 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include Increasing demand for 3D projectors in cinema and home theater applications, increasing adoption of digitalization in education sector, and technological advancements in projectors. However, technological constraints with DLP projectors and metal halide light source are restraining the market growth.



3D projectors are primary used to map three-dimensional data to a two-dimensional surface such as a screen or a wall of any devices such as smart phone and laptop. As opposed to images from a traditional projector, those from a 3D projection allow the viewer to sense depth. 3D projectors are built using display technologies such as DLP and 3LCD. However, 3D projectors receive and project a different data stream type in a variety of formats.



Based on the technology, DLP projectors offer higher contrast and minimal pixelation of DLP technology to deliver superior image quality. With sealed image mirror to keep DLP chip dustfree, DLP projectors offer easy maintenance and are one of the important features. DLP projectors can withstand harsh environment and are compatible with high-definition TV programs and high-definition DVD content, offering clear, sharp, and vivid images.



By Geography, Asia Pacific has significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the entertainment segment in APAC, increasing number of movie screens and interest of veiwers in 3D movies and increasing demand for home theater and gaming projectors.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global 3D Projector Market, By Light Source

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Light Emitting Diode (LED)

5.3 Metal Halide

5.4 Hybrid

5.5 Laser

5.6 Bulbs

5.7 Other Light Sources



6 Global 3D Projector Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

6.3 Digital Light Processing (DLP)

6.4 Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS)

6.5 Other Technologies



7 Global 3D Projector Market, By Resolution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Extended Graphics Array (XGA)

7.3 4K and Above

7.4 Video Graphics Array (VGA)

7.5 High Definition (HD) & Full HD

7.6 Wide Extended Graphics Array (WXGA)



8 Global 3D Projector Market, By Brightness

8.1 Introduction

8.2 2,000 to 3,999 Lumens

8.3 10,000 & Above Lumens

8.4 Less Than 2,000 Lumens

8.5 4,000 to 9,999 Lumens



9 Global 3D Projector Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Education

9.3 Home Theater and Gaming

9.4 Cinema

9.5 Events and Large Venues

9.6 Engineering Use

9.7 Commercial

9.8 Residential

9.9 Scientific Projector

9.10 Other Applications



10 Global 3D Projector Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Canon Inc.

12.2 Sony Corporation

12.3 Infocus

12.4 Seiko Epson Corporation

12.5 Acer Inc.

12.6 Dell

12.7 NEC Display Solutions

12.8 Optoma Corporation

12.9 Hitachi Digital Media Group

12.10 Panasonic Corporation

12.11 Delta Electronics, Inc.

12.12 Vivitek Corporation

12.13 Wolf Cinema

12.14 BenQ Corporation

12.15 Sharp Corporation

12.16 Digital Projection

12.17 Christie Digital

12.18 JVC Kenwood (JVC)



