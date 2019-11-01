$6.44 Billion Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market - Global Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 by Type, Insulation Material, Application

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Insulation Material; Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global low smoke halogen free cable market accounted for US$ 2.49 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 6.44 Bn by 2027.



Growth in recent years in the low smoke halogen free cable market is primarily driven by the increasing regulations on fire control and implementation of fire retardant equipment especially in buildings that are prone to fire hazards. North America region is observed to garner the highest market share in the low smoke halogen free cable market.



It has been observed that in a majority of the developed as well as developing economies, stringent fire regulations have been laid with regards to the construction of new buildings in order to ensure safety for occupants. Countries such as US, Australia, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, and India have laid down stringent regulations with regard to fire safety.



Also, the concerned authorities have laid heavy punishments in case of violence of the codes. Virtually every building, process, service, design, and installation is affected by NFPA's codes and standards. These codes and standards, reflect changing industry needs and evolving technologies, supported by research and development, and practical experience. Diverse regulations across the globe in different regions have together driven the low smoke halogen free cable market.



In North America, it is mandatory for the manufacturers of different industries to be familiar with the International Electrotechnical Commission Explosive (IECEx) Certification or ATEX Directive. The electrical equipment which is to be used in harsh and risky environments, North America and Canada are subjected to certify by a Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL). The low smoke halogen free cable market in North America has dominated the global market owing to these stringent regulations by the authorities. Similar to North America, there have been regulations implemented in other countries across the globe that have contributed to the positive growth of the low smoke halogen free cable market.



Laws and measures made for the safety of the workforce would have a positive impact on the deployment of electrical fittings including cables. In China, CNEx certification is needed for gaining access for HazLoc products to the People's Republic of China. Also, in Taiwan, the Safety Label for Ex equipment specifies conformity to Taiwan national standards (CNS) and achievement of official registration scheme by Taiwan Ministry of Labor. Currently, it is an obligatory requirement that all Ex equipment is mandatory to obtain a Safety Label prior to import, sales, distribution, installation or operation in the country. European Union (EU) has formulated the Construction Product Regulation (CPR).

The regulation proposed by the EU is laid to control the limits of dangerous substances in the materials which is used during construction. This regulation is applied to all products which are to be fixed permanently in the construction. In respect to cables, the regulation applies to telecommunication, power, and control cables. Moreover, now it has become a mandate for all the installed cables to comply with the CPR regulation. The mandate of such rules and regulations have been driving the adoptions of low smoke halogen free cable market globally.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Potential harms in high risk locations associated with halogenated cable materials propel the need for halogen free cables

5.1.2 Necessity to adhere to the stringent fire compliances and regulations

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Concerns around benefits of halogen free cables over PVC cables in open spaces

5.2.2 Misperceptions pertaining to the standards of evaluating halogen free cables

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rapid pace of industrialization and urbanization in developing economies of APAC

5.3.2 Need for a safe and efficient cabling infrastructure inside buildings owing to increasing urbanization

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Focus on enhancing the performance characteristics of the LSHF cables

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global top 5 Players Ranking



7. Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Analysis - by Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Breakdown, by Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Screened

7.4 Non-screened



8. Global Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Analysis - by Insulation Material

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Breakdown, by Insulation Material, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Polypropylene (PP)

8.4 Polyethylene (PE)

8.5 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

8.6 Others



9. Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 -by Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Breakdown, by Application, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Rail Cars

9.4 Aircraft

9.5 Ship

9.6 Others



10. Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market - Geographical Analysis



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 Merger and Acquisition

11.4 New Development



12. Company Profiles



BASF SE

Borealis AG

DowDuPont Inc.

Fujikura Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Nexans SA

Prysmian Group

Mexichem Specialty Compounds

Shanghai Kaibo Compounds Factory Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corp

