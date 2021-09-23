6-Year-Old CEO of The Traveling Toddler Gets Assist from New Book by "Scholarship Doctor" Rhea M. Watson

"Rhea told us, it's never too early to start planning for college, so we started using the 5 steps when Justyn was born. Now Justyn is 6 years old and he has $25,000 in scholarships and is going to college for free! The steps Rhea teaches are proven time and again. You should get the book and help yourself or your child go to college for free." - Joseph Boumah Parent to Justyn Boumah, CEO of Traveling Toddler International

With this book readers will have a step-by-step roadmap detailing how they can earn a bachelors, masters and even a doctoral degree for free with just 5 simple steps. Excitedly, for those who really want to win at the scholarship game, the secret sauce to having the college pay you to go school instead of you paying the college is disclosed in this guide. Anyone birth to 100 - grab your copy and start earning your free degree - today!

I know my first step to going to college for free is to earn A and A grades, not A's and Bs or anything else. - Justyn Boumah, 6-year-old CEO of Traveling Toddler International

The award-winning, author, professor, international speaker, researcher, and trainer, Rhea M. Watson, affectionately known as the "Scholarship Doctor" has assisted hundreds of students ages 0 - 99 to enter college and win more than $200 million dollars in scholarships. Her authorial debut is Monday, November 15, 2021 during National Young Readers Week and National Scholarship month. She is parterning with Justyn Boumah, CEO of Traveling Toddler International as he launches his 3rd Annual Giveback Campaign, the Around the World Read-A-Thon. Little readers ages 5 – 8 will receive copies of Rhea's book and book chapter the, "The Scholarship Doctor is In" 5 Easy Steps to a Free Degree and College Prep in Kindergarten.

"My whole mission and goal, since the beginning, has been to see 100,000 students go to college for free because of me! " – Rhea M. Watson, The Scholarship Doctor

