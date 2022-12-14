$60.3 Billion Worldwide Genomics Industry to 2027: Featuring 23andMe, Agilent Technologies, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and BGI Genomics Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genomics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global genomics market reached a value of US$ 25.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 60.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.73% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Genomics refers to the study of the structure, function and inheritance of the genetic material present in the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) of an organism. It addresses the intrarelationship of all genes to identify their combined influence on the overall growth and development.

It involves various consumables, systems, software and services for diagnostics, drug discovery, development of precision medicine and agricultural research. Some of the technologies used for genomics include microarray, sequencing, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), nucleic acid extraction and purification and single-cell genomics analysis. These techniques are highly effective in solving complex genetic problems.

The increasing adoption of non-invasive cancer screening-based research, along with the growing demand for personalized medicines, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising incidences of chronic diseases is also providing a boost to the market growth. Clinical workflows are widely being integrated with genomic data for the production of targeted and personalized medicines and for studying the growth of newborn genetic screening programs and military genomics.

This, along with the growing demand for genetically modified plants and organisms in the agriculture sector, is creating a positive impact on the market growth. Various technological advancements, including the development of genomics-based apps and tests, are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, such as extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of bioinformatics and the increasing demand for next-generation sequencing services, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 23andMe Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Illumina Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, PerkinElmer Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., Roche Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global genomics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global genomics market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global genomics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Genomics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Products

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Instruments and Software

6.1.2.2 Consumables and Reagents

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Core Genomics Services

6.2.2.2 NGS-Based Services

6.2.2.3 Biomarker Translation Services

6.2.2.4 Computational Services

6.2.2.5 Others

6.2.3 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Functional Genomics

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Epigenomics

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Biomarkers Discovery

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Pathway Analysis

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Sequencing

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Microarray

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End-User

9.1 Research Centers

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Hospitals and Clinics

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Indicators

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 23andMe, Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.5 Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Danaher Corporation

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Illumina Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 PerkinElmer Inc.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Myriad Genetics Inc.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Roche Holding AG

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6jcrgx

