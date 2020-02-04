$64 Billion Plastic Recycling Market Insights by Source, Type, Industry and Geography - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Recycling Market Research Report: By Source, Type, Industry, Geographical Outlook - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2018, the global plastic recycling market reached a value of $41,238.8 million and is expected to generate a value of $64,139.7 million in 2024, advancing at an 8.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2024).



The market is growing due to the rising focus on reducing the plastic waste volume and government policies and initiatives for increasing the adoption of recycled products. On the basis of type, the market is classified into polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), polystyrene (PS), and others.



In terms of source, the plastic recycling market is divided into sheets, wires & cables, packaging, pipes, molded products, and others (which include plastic waste generated from disposables, fabrics, and tarpaulins). The packaging division dominated the market during the historical period (2014-2018), holding a volume share of more than 78% in 2018. The reason for this was the high-volume recycling of packaging plastics, as they have a short-usage lifecycle and hence generate huge volumes of waste. The division is further projected to account for the major share of the market during the forecast period.



When industry is taken into consideration, the plastic recycling market is categorized into food & beverage, automotive, household & personal care, construction, and others (which include the plastic waste generated by industries). The food & beverage industry held the largest volume share of the market during the historical period and is further projected to account for the major share during the forecast period. The industry utilizes a wide variety of plastics for different purposes which creates a large volume of plastic waste and that is utilized as feedstock by the plastic recycling industry.



A primary driving factor of the plastic recycling market is the rising focus on reducing the volume of plastic waste. The swift commercialization and industrialization have resulted in the increased consumption of plastics, which has, in turn, led to the high production of plastic waste. The lack of proper disposal channels has further contributed to the high level of marine and land pollution. Waste and bio-contamination are among the major problems at the present time, which is why local municipalities are being compelled to create parallel economies for managing waste volumes.



Another factor contributing significantly to the growth of the plastic recycling market is the government policies and initiatives for increasing the adoption of recycled products. The rising prevalence of low-volume domestic recycling capacities, surging public outcry by environmental agencies, and growing concern among individuals regarding the high pollution levels have resulted in a rising focus on integrating recycling operations in different countries. Other initiatives, including product stewardship programs, monetary support to recyclers, are also being undertaken for increasing investments for the plastic recycling industry.



Geographically, the plastic recycling market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region during the historical period and the situation is going to be the same during the forecast period as well. The reason for this is the development of a large number of small-scale processing plants in the region. Moreover, the market is predicted to recover from the instability because of the ban in China on the import of 24 types of non-industrial plastic waste, as the South Asian countries are expected to occupy the larger share of the market.



Hence, the market is growing due to the government initiatives and policies for increasing the adoption of recycled products and surging focus on reducing the volume of plastic waste.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Source

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Type

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Industry

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography

1.3.5 Analysis Period

1.3.6 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.6.1 Volume

1.3.6.2 Value

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Source

4.1.1.1 Packaging

4.1.1.1.1 Bottles

4.1.1.1.2 Films

4.1.1.1.3 Others

4.1.1.2 Sheets

4.1.1.3 Pipes

4.1.1.4 Wires and Cables

4.1.1.5 Molded Products

4.1.1.6 Others

4.1.2 By Type

4.1.2.1 PET

4.1.2.2 PE

4.1.2.3 PP

4.1.2.4 PVC

4.1.2.5 PS

4.1.2.6 Others

4.1.3 By Industry

4.1.3.1 Household and Personal Care

4.1.3.2 Food and Beverage

4.1.3.3 Construction

4.1.3.4 Automotive

4.1.3.5 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Ban on Imports of Plastic Waste by China and Shift of Plastic Recycling Operations to South Asian Countries

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Increasing Focus to Reduce Plastic Waste Volumes

4.3.2.2 Government Policies and Initiatives to Increase Adoption of Recycled Products

4.3.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

4.3.4 Restraints

4.3.4.1 Challenges in Recycling Processes

4.3.5 Opportunities

4.3.5.1 Growing Investments in R&D to Foster Development of Novel Technologies

4.4 PESTLE Analysis

4.5 Recycled Plastics Production Processes

4.5.1 Mechanical Recycling

4.5.2 Chemical Recycling



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Source

5.1.1 By Type

5.2 By Type

5.3 By Industry

5.4 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 List of Other Players

11.2 Competitive Analysis of Key Players

11.3 Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.3.1 Capacity Expansion

11.3.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.3.3 Others



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 MBA Polymers Inc.

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.2 Phoenix Technologies International LLC

12.3 Vikoz Enterprises Inc.

12.4 Terracycle US Inc.

12.5 KW Plastics

12.6 DS Smith PLC

12.7 PETCO

12.8 CarbonLITE Industries

12.9 Waste Connections Inc.

12.10 Custom Polymers Inc.



