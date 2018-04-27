67th Annual BetterInvesting National Convention May 17-20 in Orlando, Fla., Will Provide Main Street Investors the Knowledge They Need to Build Wealth Over the Long Term

The convention is the premiere education event of BetterInvesting, a nonprofit investment education association. The association's BetterInvesting Volunteer Advisory Board, comprising volunteers who are passionate about the association's mission, conducts the annual event.

"Our educators are excited to come to the home of the 'Happiest Place on Earth,'" event chairman Sue Spurlin says. "They'll be leading top-notch sessions on topics such as selecting stocks, mutual funds and other investments; building a paycheck for retirement; estate planning; and investment opportunities in the tech, banking and retail sectors." Beginners also can attend a series of classes to learn how to evaluate stocks for their long-term investment potential. All attendees are sure to come away with a long list of stocks to study for potential investment.

A keynote address by Kelley Wright, managing editor of the Investment Quality Trends newsletter, chief investment officer for IQ Trends and author of Dividends Don't Lie, will be one of the highlights of a free day of investment education on Saturday, May 19. Besides Kelley's speech "50 Years of Lessons Learned," the public is invited to attend:

sessions led by officials from FINRA and the Securities and Exchange Commission,





a portfolio review and stock ideas discussion with editors of The Investor Advisory Service newsletter,





the panel discussion "Surviving the Next Market Downturn" with Wright, BetterInvesting CEO Kamie Zaracki and ICLUBcentral President Doug Gerlach , and





and ICLUBcentral President , and presentations from investor relations managers at CVS Health, Procter & Gamble, Aflac, American States Water, American Water Works and Prospect Capital.

Attendees on Saturday can also visit the Corporate Expo featuring company investor relations representatives.

About BetterInvesting

BetterInvesting is a national nonprofit organization that has been empowering individual investors since 1951. Founded in Detroit, the association (formerly known as National Association of Investors Corporation) was borne of the conviction that anyone can become a successful long-term investor by following common-sense investing practices. BetterInvesting has helped more than 5 million people become better, more informed investors by providing webinars, in-person events, easy-to-use online tools for analyzing stocks, a monthly magazine and a community of volunteers and like-minded investors. For more information about BetterInvesting, visit its website at www.betterinvesting.org or call toll free (877) 275-6242.

