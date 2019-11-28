6G Innovation and 5G Evolution Forum - Networking, Devices, Operations, Solutions and More (Chicago, USA - July 14th-15th, 2020)

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "6G Innovation and 5G Evolution Forum: Charting a Course to the Terahertz Future Beyond 5G" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The drive to 6G will attract the focus of numerous industry stakeholders, including test and measurement vendors, chip developers, networking infrastructure providers, and more. This will very likely make the contest to achieve 5G dominance appear minor compared to the race to determine which countries will lead the 6G technology market and its related applications, services and solutions.



To help companies across industry verticals prepare for the 6G opportunity, the 6G Innovation and 5G Evolution Forum will bring together technology developers, strategists, and researchers to explore the capabilities of 6G, as well as how to build upon 5G to meet future potential. In-depth presentations and panel discussions by leading industry stakeholders will provide invaluable insights towards 6G communications ecosystem realization including networking, devices, operations, solutions, and more.



Topics to be Addressed

Who Should Attend?



Key executive decision makers at the following types of organizations:

Telecom service providers, network operators, and ISPs

Machine-to-machine, AI, and IoT companies

Mobile edge computing (MEC) firms

Imaging, presence technology and location awareness companies

Communications/computation infrastructure providers

Data center technology providers and operators

Energy and utility network operators

Agenda



The preliminary agenda for the forum is as follows:

Business Issues, Opportunities and Challenges

From university grants to corporate funding: Fueling the R&D investment beyond 5G

The low, medium, and high revenue and profit areas for 5G and beyond

Evolution of broadband and data economics in a post 5G world

Key apps and solutions for consumers, enterprise, and industrial for 5G and beyond

The changing business dynamic for communication service providers

The role of OTT service providers and other third-party players in a post 5G world

The business focus on non-smartphone devices in a post 5G world

How the autonomous vehicle marketplace evolves in a post 5G world

Business opportunities created for drones/UAVs in a post 5G world

Early 5G case studies by solution, application, and industry vertical

How business lessoned learned with 5G networks and solutions could apply to 6G

The 3G to LTE business case was easy, but what about 5G, 6G and beyond?

Why beating China in 5G, 6G, and beyond is so important to the United States economy

Technology Advances, Trends, Applications and Strategies

5G RAN impacts on network operations and services planning

The timing of 5G core upgrades, network and solution impacts of 5G stand-alone

Bolstering 5G cybersecurity and preparing to be 6G-secure at the outset

What is envisioned as part of 6G and how it will evolve networks, devices, and operations

Applying to 6G networks what we have learned from 5G technology and operations management

6G RAN: Smaller, higher capacity, lower latency, and even more challenging than 5G

6G Core: What will it include? Is there a place for core network artificial intelligence?

Private Wireless Networks in a Post 5G world and how it evolves and transforms further with 6G

Special capabilities in a terahertz wireless world: Hypersensitivity and detection for sensing and location

The role of mesh networking in the transformation of local and private networks with 6G

The transformation of back-haul in a post 5G world and how it evolves and transforms further with 6G

The ongoing role of fiber and wired backbones in a post 5G world moving towards 6G wireless and beyond

Power and batteries in a post 5G world: Decisions to be made about modulation, power sourcing, and more

All coffee breaks and networking receptions at the Forum will take place in a special Tabletop Exhibition Area, immediately adjacent to the main seminar room, where attendees can view the latest technology and services advances while interacting with fellow conference participants.

