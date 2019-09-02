$7.89 Billion Warehouse Robotics Markets - Global Outlook to 2026
Sep 02, 2019, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Warehouse Robotics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Some of the key players in this market include ABB Ltd., ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc, Honeywell International, Inc. (Intelligrated), Fanuc Corp., Omron Corp. (Adept Technology, Inc.), IAM Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Inc., Kuka AG, SSI Schaefer AG, Locus Robotics, Yaskawa Electric Corp., Magazino GmbH, Amazon.Com, Inc. (Amazon Robotics), Wynright Corp. and Invia Robotics, Inc.
Global Warehouse Robotics market accounted for $2569.23 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $7895.98 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2017 to 2026.
Some of the key factors influencing the market growing E-Commerce industry and need for improved value and reliability in warehouse operations. However, lack of skilled workforce is restraining the market growth. Integration of industry 4.0 with warehouse robots is creating ample opportunities for the market growth.
Warehouse Robots are designed specifically to cater to functions including storage, sorting, assembling and disassembling, trans-shipment, distribution, replenishment, packaging, labeling, inspection, consolidation and so on. Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and Fixed Robots including Gantry, Articulated, etc. are the robots which are incorporated at various locations in a warehouse and these functions in coordination to serve the aforesaid applications.
On the basis of function, it is categorized into pick & place, palletizing & depalletizing, transportation, and packaging. Pick & place is the dominant function performed by warehouse robotics, followed by packaging. Transportation will be the fastest growing function at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.
By geography, Asia Pacific in anticipated to grow during forecast period due to rapid growth of e-commerce, electronics & electrical, food & beverage, metal & machinery, and automotive that are already conventional.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By Function
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Palletizing & Depalletizing
5.3 Packaging
5.4 Pick & Place
5.5 Transportation
5.6 Storage
5.7 Trans-shipments
5.8 Goods Consolidation
5.9 Order Fulfilment
5.10 Goods Distribution
6 Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By Payload Capacity
6.1 Introduction
6.2 0.5 kg to 10 kg
6.3 11 kg to 80 kg
6.4 81 kg to 180 kg
6.5 181 kg to 300 kg
6.6 301 kg to 900 kg
6.7 More Than 900 kg
7 Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By Components
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Microprocessors and Microcontrollers
7.3 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
7.4 Sensors
7.4.1 Proximity Sensors
7.4.2 Reflective Object Sensors
7.4.3 Infrared Detectors
7.4.4 Laser Sensors
7.5 Actuators
7.5.1 Pneumatic Actuator
7.5.2 Hydraulic Actuator
7.5.3 Piezoelectric Actuators
7.6 RF Module (RFM)
8 Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cylindrical Robots
8.3 Scara Robots
8.4 Mobile Robots
8.8 Parallel Robots
8.6 Stationery Articulated Robots
8.7 Gantry Robots
8.8 Cartesian Robots
8.9 Automated Storage and Retrieval
8.10 Articulated Robots
8.11 Fixed Robots
9 Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By System Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Locus Robotics System
9.3 Scallog System
9.4 Knapp Open Shuttle
9.5 Fetch Robotics Freight
9.6 Swisslog Carry Pick
10 Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By Software
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Warehouse Control System
10.3 Warehouse Management System
10.4 Warehouse Execution System
11 Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Food & Beverages
11.3 E-commerce
11.4 Electronics & Electrical
11.5 Pharmaceuticals
11.6 Automotive Aftermarket Industry
11.7 Metal & Machinery
11.8 Retail
11.9 Construction
11.10 Defense
11.11 Oil and Gas
11.12 Manufacturing Industry
11.13 Airports
11.14 Paper and Print
11.15 Medical
11.16 Textile
11.17 Ports
11.18 Plastic and Rubber
11.19 Mining
11.20 Chemical
11.21 Agriculture
11.22 Other End Users
12 Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 ABB Ltd.
14.2 ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc
14.3 Honeywell International, Inc. (Intelligrated)
14.4 Fanuc Corp.
14.5 Omron Corp. (Adept Technology, Inc.)
14.6 IAM Robotics
14.7 Fetch Robotics, Inc.
14.8 Kuka AG
14.9 SSI Schaefer AG
14.10 Locus Robotics
14.11 Yaskawa Electric Corp.
14.12 Magazino GmbH
14.13 Amazon.Com, Inc. (Amazon Robotics)
14.14 Wynright Corp.
14.15 Invia Robotics, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6p5m4g
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article