$7.89 Billion Warehouse Robotics Markets - Global Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Warehouse Robotics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Some of the key players in this market include ABB Ltd., ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc, Honeywell International, Inc. (Intelligrated), Fanuc Corp., Omron Corp. (Adept Technology, Inc.), IAM Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Inc., Kuka AG, SSI Schaefer AG, Locus Robotics, Yaskawa Electric Corp., Magazino GmbH, Amazon.Com, Inc. (Amazon Robotics), Wynright Corp. and Invia Robotics, Inc.

Global Warehouse Robotics market accounted for $2569.23 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $7895.98 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2017 to 2026.

Some of the key factors influencing the market growing E-Commerce industry and need for improved value and reliability in warehouse operations. However, lack of skilled workforce is restraining the market growth. Integration of industry 4.0 with warehouse robots is creating ample opportunities for the market growth.

Warehouse Robots are designed specifically to cater to functions including storage, sorting, assembling and disassembling, trans-shipment, distribution, replenishment, packaging, labeling, inspection, consolidation and so on. Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and Fixed Robots including Gantry, Articulated, etc. are the robots which are incorporated at various locations in a warehouse and these functions in coordination to serve the aforesaid applications.



On the basis of function, it is categorized into pick & place, palletizing & depalletizing, transportation, and packaging. Pick & place is the dominant function performed by warehouse robotics, followed by packaging. Transportation will be the fastest growing function at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.



By geography, Asia Pacific in anticipated to grow during forecast period due to rapid growth of e-commerce, electronics & electrical, food & beverage, metal & machinery, and automotive that are already conventional.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By Function

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Palletizing & Depalletizing

5.3 Packaging

5.4 Pick & Place

5.5 Transportation

5.6 Storage

5.7 Trans-shipments

5.8 Goods Consolidation

5.9 Order Fulfilment

5.10 Goods Distribution



6 Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By Payload Capacity

6.1 Introduction

6.2 0.5 kg to 10 kg

6.3 11 kg to 80 kg

6.4 81 kg to 180 kg

6.5 181 kg to 300 kg

6.6 301 kg to 900 kg

6.7 More Than 900 kg



7 Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By Components

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Microprocessors and Microcontrollers

7.3 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

7.4 Sensors

7.4.1 Proximity Sensors

7.4.2 Reflective Object Sensors

7.4.3 Infrared Detectors

7.4.4 Laser Sensors

7.5 Actuators

7.5.1 Pneumatic Actuator

7.5.2 Hydraulic Actuator

7.5.3 Piezoelectric Actuators

7.6 RF Module (RFM)



8 Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cylindrical Robots

8.3 Scara Robots

8.4 Mobile Robots

8.8 Parallel Robots

8.6 Stationery Articulated Robots

8.7 Gantry Robots

8.8 Cartesian Robots

8.9 Automated Storage and Retrieval

8.10 Articulated Robots

8.11 Fixed Robots



9 Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By System Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Locus Robotics System

9.3 Scallog System

9.4 Knapp Open Shuttle

9.5 Fetch Robotics Freight

9.6 Swisslog Carry Pick



10 Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By Software

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Warehouse Control System

10.3 Warehouse Management System

10.4 Warehouse Execution System



11 Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Food & Beverages

11.3 E-commerce

11.4 Electronics & Electrical

11.5 Pharmaceuticals

11.6 Automotive Aftermarket Industry

11.7 Metal & Machinery

11.8 Retail

11.9 Construction

11.10 Defense

11.11 Oil and Gas

11.12 Manufacturing Industry

11.13 Airports

11.14 Paper and Print

11.15 Medical

11.16 Textile

11.17 Ports

11.18 Plastic and Rubber

11.19 Mining

11.20 Chemical

11.21 Agriculture

11.22 Other End Users



12 Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 ABB Ltd.

14.2 ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc

14.3 Honeywell International, Inc. (Intelligrated)

14.4 Fanuc Corp.

14.5 Omron Corp. (Adept Technology, Inc.)

14.6 IAM Robotics

14.7 Fetch Robotics, Inc.

14.8 Kuka AG

14.9 SSI Schaefer AG

14.10 Locus Robotics

14.11 Yaskawa Electric Corp.

14.12 Magazino GmbH

14.13 Amazon.Com, Inc. (Amazon Robotics)

14.14 Wynright Corp.

14.15 Invia Robotics, Inc.



