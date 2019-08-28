$7 Billion Single-use Filtration Assemblies Markets, 2026: Expansion of the Biotherapeutics Industry and Budget Constraints Driving Market Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single-use Filtration Assemblies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Product (Filters, Membranes, Cassettes, Cartridges), By Application (Biopharmaceuticals, Laboratory Use), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global single-use filtration assemblies market size is expected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2026 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.2%



The market is significantly driven by the expansion of the biotherapeutics industry and budget constraints faced by small to medium-sized end users. At present, single-use technology has become a cost-saving strategy for contract manufacturers, thus most of the CMOs are inclined toward the use of disposable filter cartridges and tubing systems.



The robustness of venture capital investments is one of the important supportive factors for market growth. Increase in availability of venture funds for life science fields is anticipated to spur the adoption of disposable filtering units among research laboratories and biopharmaceutical developers.



Companies are engaged in revolutionizing single-use filtration assemblies using pre-assembled devices, which can reduce the usage of sterile connection and tubing. In addition, it reduces integrity testing time. Such solutions are being employed even for large-scale filtering processes.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Disposable membrane filtration captured the largest revenue share, owing to its wide acceptance among biomanufacturers. Factors responsible for this estimated share include high penetration of products and advantages pertaining to efficiency and productivity

Centrifugation accounted for the lowest penetration owing to the fact that commercial availability of single-use centrifuge was quite delayed

Bioprocessing/biopharmaceuticals manufacturing application dominated the single-use filtration assemblies market owing to high adoption of this technology by contract biomanufacturers

Filters are estimated to account for the largest share owing to their wide usage across all the end users

The U.S. bioprocessing sector is recognized as a leader in single-use technology innovations, owing to increasing pipeline of biopharmaceutical drugs from companies operating herein

On the other hand, Asia Pacific countries are expected to serve as a lucrative source of revenue. This is primarily due to a constantly developing healthcare sector in Asian countries, which in turn, has driven the attention of global players. Presence of low-cost production facilities is another crucial factor resulting in regional investments by global companies

Participants are involved in expansion of their portfolio to effectively serve the growing demand for single-use filters among end users, particularly biomanufacturers.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Single-use Filtration Assemblies Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, by Type, 2018

3.3 List of Key End-users, by Region / by Product / by Country

3.4 Technology Overview

3.4.1 Technology timeline (transition / various technology adoption past & future predictions)

3.4.2 Regulatory framework

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 List of key end-users, by region / by product / by country (Applicable only for B2B products)

3.5.2 Market driver analysis

3.5.2.1 Rapidly evolving biopharmaceutical industry

3.5.2.2 Operational benefits of disposable filtration units

3.5.2.3 Expansion of contract manufacturing business

3.5.3 Market restraint analysis

3.5.3.1 Production of leachables and extractables during single-use bioprocessing

3.5.3.2 Slow adoption of single-use technology in downstream application

3.5.4 Industry challenges

3.5.4.1 Investment in multi-use components by well-established players

3.6 Business Environment Analysis: Single-use/Disposable Filtration Assemblies Market

3.6.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.6.3 Major deals & strategic alliances analysis

3.7 Case Studies (Business Model /Technology Adoption)

3.7.1 Adoption of single-use filtration by contract service providers



Chapter 4 Single-use Filtration Assemblies Market Categorization: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Single-use Filtration Assemblies Market: Type Movement Analysis

4.2 Segment Dashboard

4.3 Membrane Filtration

4.3.1 Global single-use membrane filtration market, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2 Tangential flow filtration / cross flow filtration

4.3.2.1 Global single-use TFF market, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2.2 Ultrafiltration

4.3.2.3 Micro filtration

4.3.3 Direct Flow Filtration (DFF) /Dead-end filtration /Normal flow filtration

4.4 Depth Filtration

4.5 Centrifugation

4.6 Others



Chapter 5 Single-use Filtration Assemblies Market Categorization: Products Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Single-use Filtration Assemblies Market: Product Movement Analysis

5.2 Segment Dashboard

5.3 Filters

5.4 Filtration Cartridges

5.5 Filtration Membranes

5.6 Manifold

5.7 Cassettes

5.8 Syringe

5.9 Others



Chapter 6 Single-use Filtration Assemblies Market Categorization: Application Estimates & Trends

6.1 Single-use Filtration Assemblies Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.2 Segment Dashboard

6.3 Bioprocessing/ Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing

6.4 Laboratory Use

6.5 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing



Chapter 7 Single-use Filtration Assemblies Market Categorization: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Type, Product, & Application



Chapter 8 Competitive analysis

8.1 Key Company/Competition Categorization

8.2 Strategy Framework

8.3 Company Profiles



Sartorius AG

3M Purification

Purification Danaher

Repligen Corporation

Merck KGaA

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

DrM, Dr. Mueller AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cy7kl2





