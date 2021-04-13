7 Clinics With Buck Brannaman Now Available On-Demand at www.Horse.TV

LIVE OAK, Fla., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Horse.TV, providing on-demand horse training, movies, documentaries, and entertainment, announces the premier of their newest title, "7 Clinics with Buck Brannaman".

This new series features over 10 hours of incredible, never-before-seen footage from the making of the award-winning feature film documentary BUCK — the story of one man's quest to help horses with "people problems," lauded by critics and audiences alike. 7 Clinics allows riders, trainers, and horse lovers everywhere to travel with Buck from coast to coast while learning his techniques and absorbing countless words of wisdom along the way.

7 Clinics with Buck Brannaman, along with hundreds of additional horse movies, training series, and documentaries are available to watch on-demand at www.horse.tv.

