7 Ways to be a Park-Loving Superstar

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Just like the parks themselves, there is something for everyone when it comes to giving back to our national treasures. In honor of National Park Week 2018 and its theme "Park Stars," the National Park Foundation and its partners are highlighting 7 suggestions for achieving "Park-loving Superstar" status as you #FindYourPark/#EncuentraTuParque.

Bookmark NationalParkWeek.org. By taking this simple step, you can easily reference exciting ways to celebrate National Park Week 2018. Join the National Park Foundation community. Made up of passionate enthusiasts who share a common love for our national parks, joining our community is great fun and the best way to stay up to date on the latest park news. Renew your love for parks. If you've given to the National Park Foundation before, it's easy to make your donation a yearly tradition through a renewal. Become a Friend of NPF. Monthly gifts are convenient for you and help the National Park Foundation on an on-going basis to fund important projects. Consider your legacy. Whether you are interested in a simple gift through your retirement or life insurance plan, a traditional bequest through your will or trust, or perhaps a gift that pays you back like a charitable gift annuity — there are many ways to make supporting parks your legacy. Treat yourself to something special. Several of our participating partners are hosting special offers in celebration of National Park Week, including items that give back to national parks. Check back often as we'll be adding promotions throughout April. Make it official. Check out our gift shop for official National Park Foundation t-shirts, coffee mugs, journals, posters, and more. And take pride in the fact that proceeds support our nation's treasures!

The National Park Foundation wishes to thank the following companies for joining the National Park Week 2018 celebration as participating partners: American Express; Budweiser; Subaru of America; Union Pacific; Nature Valley; The Coca-Cola Company; Aramark; Bandit Wines; Celestron; Chaco; Chevron; Columbia; Eagles Nest Outfitters, Inc.; ecoStick; Farberware; Greenvelope; Hub Group; Hydro Flask; La Colombe; Marine Layer; Parks Project; Sourcebooks; Stabil Gear; Tailgate Clothing; The North Face; Tourism Cares; USAopoly; Vacation Races; and Yeti.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PARK FOUNDATION

Celebrating 50 years, the National Park Foundation is the official charity of America's national parks and nonprofit partner to the National Park Service. Chartered by Congress in 1967, the National Park Foundation raises private funds to help PROTECT more than 84 million acres of national parks through critical conservation and preservation efforts, CONNECT all Americans with their incomparable natural landscapes, vibrant culture and rich history, and ENGAGE the next generation of park stewards. In 2016, commemorating the National Park Service's 100th anniversary, the Foundation launched The Centennial Campaign for America's National Parks, a comprehensive fundraising campaign to strengthen and enhance the future of these national treasures for the next hundred years. Find out more and become a part of the national park community at www.nationalparks.org.

