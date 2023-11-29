75 Percent of Azerbaijani Women Know Little About Thalassemia Health Risks: BGI Insight

News provided by

BGI Genomics

29 Nov, 2023, 05:52 ET

  • Dr. Agha Rza Aghayev, Head of Medical Genetics Department, National Hematology and Transfusiology Center, analyzes findings from the Global 2023 State of Thalassemia Awareness Report

TASHKENT, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Azerbaijan Thalassemia Center estimates there are more than one million carriers of thalassemia in the country. Treatments for moderate to severe thalassemia is often costly and impose challenges on patients, their families, and the healthcare system. Recognizing these challenges, the Azerbaijan Thalassemia Center and BGI Genomics sealed a Collaboration Agreement in September 2022 to improve thalassemia screening in Azerbaijan through genetic technology.

Continue Reading
How much do you know about thalassemia
How much do you know about thalassemia

Dr. Agha Rza Aghayev, Head of Medical Genetics Department, National Hematology and Transfusiology Center, shared his views on BGI Genomics Global 2023 State of Thalassemia Awareness Report's findings related to Azerbaijan and offer greater insight to improve awareness of this disease.

This report shows Azerbaijan has a higher percentage of women (75.2%) relative to global average (70.5%) that know little about thalassemia health risks and treatment. Yet, Azerbaijan's compulsory premarital hemoglobinopathy screening program applies to every couple, resulting in increased female participation in this screening process. Dr. Agha Rza Aghayev noted that: "From my personal perspective, there has been a notable rise in women's awareness regarding the preventability of genetic diseases in recent years."

To further raise thalassemia awareness, he suggests:

Collaboration with Community Leaders: Collaborate with influential community leaders, religious figures, and local authorities to endorse and support thalassemia awareness initiatives. Their endorsement could significantly amplify the reach and impact of awareness campaigns.

Empower Women's Networks: Foster networks or support groups specifically for women where they can openly discuss health concerns and share information about thalassemia, thus creating a supportive environment for learning and understanding.

Azerbaijan has a lower percentage of women (44.6%) relative to global average (50.9%) that say they can persuade their partner to go for genetic counselling and preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) if both are thalassemia carriers.

In Dr. Agha Rza Aghayev's opinion, the barriers to genetic counseling and PGD could include factors such as:

Access to Healthcare: Accessibility to specialized healthcare services, including genetic counseling and PGD, might be limited in certain regions or areas within Azerbaijan. This could be due to geographical barriers or disparities in healthcare infrastructure. Healthcare reforms indicate that these challenges are likely to be overcome in the near future.

Ethical and Religious Factors: Ethical concerns or religious beliefs may influence perceptions towards genetic interventions, leading to reservations or opposition toward these procedures.

Understanding and addressing these barriers through targeted educational campaigns, improving healthcare accessibility, reducing costs, and creating a supportive environment for couples seeking genetic counseling and PGD could help overcome these challenges in Azerbaijan.

Anticipating the ongoing elevation of literacy rates among both genders, coupled with the higher educational attainment of women and their empowered status within society (as enshrined in the Declaration of Independence adopted by the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic on May 28, 1918, marking the nation as the first in the East to grant women the right to vote and hold public office), Dr. Agha Rza Aghayev forecasts a continued upward trend in thalassemia awareness and other genetic diseases.

About BGI Genomics and thalassemia screening tests

BGI Genomics, headquartered in Shenzhen, China, is the world's leading integrated solutions provider of precision medicine. In July 2017, as a subsidiary of BGI Group, BGI Genomics (300676.SZ) was officially listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

The company has pioneered thalassemia genetic testing services based on next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology since 2013. Expanding the availability of genetic testing has been instrumental in the screening, diagnosing, and treating thalassemia.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2287294/How_much_do_you_know_about_thalassemia.jpg 

Also from this source

Azerbaycan kadınlarının yüzde 75'i Talasemi Sağlık Riskleri Hakkında Çok Az Şey Biliyor: BGI İçgörü

Azerbaycan kadınlarının yüzde 75'i Talasemi Sağlık Riskleri Hakkında Çok Az Şey Biliyor: BGI İçgörü

Azerbaycan Talasemi Merkezi, ülkede bir milyondan fazla talasemi taşıyıcısı olduğunu tahmin ediyor. Orta ila şiddetli talasemi tedavileri genellikle...
BGI Genomics es pionera en medicina preventiva en Uruguay

BGI Genomics es pionera en medicina preventiva en Uruguay

Mejorar la integración regional, aumentar el comercio y mejorar los resultados del cuidado de la salud con la Iniciativa de la Franja y la Ruta....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.