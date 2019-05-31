$779.2 Mn Magnesium Hydroxide (Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis) Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Magnesium Hydroxide Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global magnesium hydroxide market is expected to reach an estimated $779.2 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018 to 2023.

The future of the magnesium hydroxide market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial, municipal, and pharmaceutical industries. The major drivers for this market are increasing awareness towards environment friendly flame retardant additives and growing consumption of magnesium hydroxide in the wastewater treatment, flue gas desulphurization, and pharmaceutical industries.

An emerging trend that has a direct impact on the dynamics of the magnesium hydroxide industry is increasing demand for an ultrafine grade of magnesium hydroxide.

The report forecasts that environmental protection will remain the largest application due to growth in wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization activities in various industries. The analyst predicts that pharmaceutical ingredients will witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand of medicines and drugs for the treatment of indigestion, heartburn, and sour stomach.

Within the magnesium hydroxide market, the industrial end use is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing demand for wastewater treatment by various industries and growing consumption of non-halogenated flame retardant in the electric and electronic products for fire safety.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing consumption of magnesium hydroxide in environmental protection and pharmaceutical industries.

Some of the magnesium hydroxide companies profiled in this report include Israel Chemical, Martin Marietta Materials, Huber Engineered Materials, Kyowa Chemical, Konoshima Chemical, Nedmag, Ube Material industries, and Xinyang Minerals and others.

