79% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Copper Market | Evolving Opportunities with Aditya Birla Group and Antofagasta Plc | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Copper Market Analysis Report by Type (Primary copper and Secondary copper), Application (Electrical and electronics, Construction, Telecommunication, Transportation, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025

Copper Market - Driver & Challenge

The copper market is driven by the demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in electric and hybrid vehicles. However, the factors such as fluctuation in copper prices may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Copper Market - Revenue Generating Segment

The copper market share growth by the primary copper segment will be significant for the copper market. Primary copper is copper that is manufactured from the process of extraction of copper ore. The copper ore is purified into copper concentrates from which final refined copper is manufactured. Increasing refined copper extraction will drive the demand for primary copper during the forecast period.

Some of the key Copper Players:

The copper market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Aditya Birla Group

Antofagasta Plc

BHP Group plc

China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd.

Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile

Freeport McMoRan Inc.

Glencore Plc

Jiangxi Copper Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA

Copper Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD thousand MT, 2020-2025)

Primary copper - size and forecast 2020-2025

Secondary copper - size and forecast 2020-2025

Copper Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD thousand MT, 2020-2025)

Electrical and electronics - size and forecast 2020-2025

Construction - size and forecast 2020-2025

Telecommunication - size, and forecast 2020-2025

Transportation - size, and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Copper Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD thousand MT, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Copper Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59% Market growth 2021-2025 4872.29 thousand MT Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 79% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aditya Birla Group, Antofagasta Plc, BHP Group plc, China Daye Non Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd., Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile, Freeport McMoRan Inc., Glencore Plc, Jiangxi Copper Industry Group Co. Ltd., Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd., and KGHM Polska Miedz SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

