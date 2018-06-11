7SIGNAL Announces New Intelligent Wi-Fi Roaming Analytics for Unique Visibility into Wi-Fi Experiences

ORLANDO, Fla., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at CiscoLive, 7SIGNAL, The Wi-Fi Performance Company, is pleased to showcase Mobile Eye 2.0 for managing Wi-Fi experiences from laptops, tablets and other mobile devices in hospitals, manufacturing facilities, and large enterprises. The latest version of the software-only Mobile Eye solution introduces the Sticky Factor™, a proprietary roaming analytic developed by 7SIGNAL for quickly identifying devices on the Wi-Fi network that do not roam properly due to poorly performing wireless adapters and device drivers.

"Even if you have 200,000 devices across your global network, with just one click, we'll tell you which devices, and what adapter-driver combinations, are the cause of your biggest network performance headaches," stated Tom Barrett, President and CEO of 7SIGNAL. "That's the power of Mobile Eye."

7SIGNAL's new Sticky Factor™ works in conjunction with its Client Roaming Journey™ feature which maps, in detail, the Wi-Fi experience of actual devices on the edge of the network, providing intelligent insight into the most common Wi-Fi performance issues.

"This insight is critical because so often people report poor Wi-Fi experiences, but the network says everything's okay," stated Russ Wangler Chief Technology and Product Officer for 7SIGNAL. "With the latest features in Mobile Eye, IT professionals now have unprecedented visibility that vastly reduces the mean time to resolve reported Wi-Fi issues, and increases first call resolution for helpdesks. In some cases, we're identifying the root cause of reported Wi-Fi issues in less than 30 seconds."

Mobile Eye is compatible with Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS devices and is available through a Software as a Service model. Stop by CiscoLive Booth #1441 at the Orange County Convention Centre in Orlando to view a live demonstration of Mobile Eye.

About 7SIGNAL

7SIGNAL provides a cloud-based Wi-Fi performance management platform that continually monitors Wi-Fi network performance from the end user's point of view 24 hours a day, seven days a week for global organizations. Any organization with mission-critical Wi-Fi that wonders if their issues are wired, wireless or device related will benefit from 7SIGNAL. Identify issues in real-time with proactive notifications telling you where Wi-Fi experiences are bad and why. With over 6 million devices under observation, 7SIGNAL helps the largest organizations significantly reduce troubleshooting time, increase first call resolution, and improve Wi-Fi baseline performance without adding wireless LAN access points.

