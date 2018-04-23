7SIGNAL's Mobile Eye Wins Best Software Product Award

CLEVELAND, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 7SIGNAL, The Wi-Fi Performance Company, is the proud recipient of OHTec's Best Software Product given at its 12th annual Best of Tech Awards in downtown Cleveland. The award recognizes 7SIGNAL for Mobile Eye™, its SaaS-based product for monitoring the Wi-Fi performance of laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other wireless IoT devices in hospitals, manufacturing facilities and large enterprises. The Best of Tech Awards recognize companies with innovative products providing a tangible return on investment in the marketplace.

Eric Camulli, VP of Marketing and Tom Barrett, CEO of 7SIGNAL accept the OHTec Best Software Product award on April 19th in Downtown Cleveland OHTec Best Software Product

"We're honored to be recognized by the tech community today," stated Tom Barrett, president and CEO of 7SIGNAL. "Mobile Eye is proving to be invaluable to our customers, saving them time and money chasing down device related Wi-Fi issues. This award is because of all their testimonials and we're incredibly grateful for their support."

Founded in 1998, OHTec has hundreds of members representing all facets of information technology: software development, IT services, website design and development, custom application development, IT recruiters and others. Launched by OHTec in 2011, Tech Week is an annual initiative to support, celebrate and engage the local tech community.

Mobile Eye for Windows, macOS, Android and iOS crowdsources Wi-Fi experiences from mobile devices offering analytics and insight into wireless LAN adapters, software drivers, and roaming behavior. The software runs discretely as a service and reports Wi-Fi performance results to the cloud over a secure connection. With Mobile Eye, network administrators and help desk personnel now have the ability to search for any device and identify who, what, when, where and why it may be experiencing Wi-Fi performance issues that impact personal productivity and operational efficiency.

About 7SIGNAL

7SIGNAL provides a cloud-based Wi-Fi performance management platform that continually monitors Wi-Fi network performance from the end user's point of view 24 hours a day, seven days a week for global organizations. Any organization with mission-critical Wi-Fi that wonders if their issues are wired, wireless or device related will benefit from 7SIGNAL. Identify issues in real-time with proactive notifications telling you where Wi-Fi experiences are bad and why. With over 6 million devices under observation, 7SIGNAL helps the largest organizations significantly reduce troubleshooting time, and improve Wi-Fi baseline performance without adding wireless LAN access points.

