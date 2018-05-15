$8 Billion Cassava Starch Market: Consumption & Global Forecast, by Region, Applications and Companies to 2024

The global Cassava Starch market is expected to cross US$ 8 Billion by 2024

Currently, cassava is one of the most popular feed stocks for starch extraction. Compared to other sources, starch extraction from cassava is more simple and economical which can be performed on a small scale with little capital. Cassava is relatively a cheap source of raw material for starch extraction that can match the starch properties offered by other raw materials. The cassava starch market is expected to represent a considerable growth over the forecast period.

Cassava Starch is gaining its popularity due to its neutral taste, high level of purity, superior thickening characteristics and excellent textural characteristics. In addition; cassava starch also has some significant characteristics which include high paste clarity, high paste viscosity and high freeze-thaw stability. Witnessing all these attributes, the growth of cassava starch market in the future appears to be very promising due to its random usage in the food, beverages, textiles, paper making and adhesives industries for numerous applications.

Scope of the Report

By Consumption - Market Segmentation:



Cassava starch market has been segmented as native starch, modified starch and sweeteners (starch sugars). Cassava starch is mainly used as sweeteners in food & beverage industry and is also preferred over other starches in various confectioneries and bakery products. Cassava starch is also known as tapioca flour or tapioca starch.



By Application - Market Segmentation:



Cassava starch market has been segmented as Confectionery & Drinks, Processed Food, Corrugating and Paper Making, Feed, Pharma & Chemicals and other non-food. Due to its low cost and high whiteness, cassava starches are highly desirable for paper-making industries.



By Region - Market Segmentation:



Cassava starch market has been segmented as Americas, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Indonesia is one of the largest producers of cassava tuber in the world where most of the cassava tuber is principally used as food or as raw material to starch industry.



Key Players - Cassava Starch Market:



Some of the key players in the global cassava starch market include Cargill, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. and Gulshan Polyols Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global - Cassava Starch Market & Volume

3.1 Cassava Starch Market

3.1.1 Native Starch

3.1.2 Modified Starch

3.1.3 Sweeteners

3.2 Cassava Starch Volume

3.2.1 Native Starch

3.2.2 Modified Starch

3.2.3 Sweeteners



4. Global Cassava Starch Market Share

4.1 By Product

4.2 By Region



5. Regional - Cassava Starch Market Share

5.1 Native Starch

5.2 Modified Starch

5.3 Sweeteners



6. By Industry - Cassava Starch Market Share



7. Americas - Cassava Starch Market & Volume

7.1 Cassava Starch Market

7.1.1 Native Starch

7.1.2 Modified Starch

7.1.3 Sweeteners

7.2 Cassava Starch Volume

7.2.1 Native Starch

7.2.2 Modified Starch

7.2.3 Sweeteners



8. Asia-Pacific - Cassava Starch Market & Volume

8.1 Cassava Starch Market

8.1.1 Native Starch

8.1.2 Modified Starch

8.1.3 Sweeteners

8.2 Cassava Starch Volume

8.2.1 Native Starch

8.2.2 Modified Starch

8.2.3 Sweeteners



9. ROW - Cassava Starch Market & Volume

9.1 Cassava Starch Market

9.1.1 Native Starch

9.1.2 Modified Starch

9.1.3 Sweeteners

9.2 Cassava Starch Volume

9.2.1 Native Starch

9.2.2 Modified Starch

9.2.3 Sweeteners



10. By Industry - Cassava Starch Market

10.1 Confectionery and Drinks

10.2 Processed Food

10.3 Corrugating and Paper Making

10.4 Feed

10.5 Pharma and Chemicals

10.6 Other Non-Food



11. By Industry Consumption - Cassava Starch Volume

11.1 Confectionery and Drinks

11.2 Processed Food

11.3 Corrugating and Paper Making

11.4 Feed

11.5 Pharma and Chemicals

11.6 Other Non-Food



12. Processing Process

12.1 Starch Value Chain

12.2 Cassava Starch Consumption Process

12.3 Cassava Starch Process Description



13. Key Players - Financial Insights

13.1 Cargill

13.2 Ingredion

13.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company

13.4 Tate & Lyle

13.5 Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols LTD

13.6 Gulshan Polyols Limited



14. Growth Drivers



15. Restraints



Companies Mentioned



Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill

Gulshan Polyols Limited

Ingredion

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols LTD

Tate & Lyle

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c38xtk/8_billion?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/8-billion-cassava-starch-market-consumption--global-forecast-by-region-applications-and-companies-to-2024-300648762.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

