$8 Billion Cassava Starch Market: Consumption & Global Forecast, by Region, Applications and Companies to 2024

The "Cassava Starch Market, Consumption & Global Forecast, by Region, Applications and Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Cassava Starch market is expected to cross US$ 8 Billion by 2024
Currently, cassava is one of the most popular feed stocks for starch extraction. Compared to other sources, starch extraction from cassava is more simple and economical which can be performed on a small scale with little capital. Cassava is relatively a cheap source of raw material for starch extraction that can match the starch properties offered by other raw materials. The cassava starch market is expected to represent a considerable growth over the forecast period.
Cassava Starch is gaining its popularity due to its neutral taste, high level of purity, superior thickening characteristics and excellent textural characteristics. In addition; cassava starch also has some significant characteristics which include high paste clarity, high paste viscosity and high freeze-thaw stability. Witnessing all these attributes, the growth of cassava starch market in the future appears to be very promising due to its random usage in the food, beverages, textiles, paper making and adhesives industries for numerous applications.
Scope of the Report
By Consumption - Market Segmentation:
Cassava starch market has been segmented as native starch, modified starch and sweeteners (starch sugars). Cassava starch is mainly used as sweeteners in food & beverage industry and is also preferred over other starches in various confectioneries and bakery products. Cassava starch is also known as tapioca flour or tapioca starch.
By Application - Market Segmentation:
Cassava starch market has been segmented as Confectionery & Drinks, Processed Food, Corrugating and Paper Making, Feed, Pharma & Chemicals and other non-food. Due to its low cost and high whiteness, cassava starches are highly desirable for paper-making industries.
By Region - Market Segmentation:
Cassava starch market has been segmented as Americas, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Indonesia is one of the largest producers of cassava tuber in the world where most of the cassava tuber is principally used as food or as raw material to starch industry.
Key Players - Cassava Starch Market:
Some of the key players in the global cassava starch market include Cargill, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. and Gulshan Polyols Ltd.
