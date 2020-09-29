8-Year-Old Writes New Book to Help Children Face Their Fears During the Pandemic

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sydney Elise Russell, 8-year-old first time author, is launching her new book, Super ME: Stephanie and the Magical Bracelet, to empower children to face their fears during COVID-19. The book is set to release in October 2020 and is available to pre-order on Sydney's website and Amazon.

For more information visit: https://sydneyelise.com

Super ME: Stephanie and the Magical Bracelet by Sydney Elise Russell

This book is the first in a five-part series focusing on helping children learn to overcome negative emotions and obstacles. The story is about Stephanie, a loving, joyful, and compassionate little girl who is about to embark on a fun adventure. Little does she know, her adventure is just getting started! Stephanie must make a major decision and decide whether to face her fear head-on. This inspiring journey follows Stephanie as she discovers her true superpower! Readers will also use journal prompts at the end of the story to discover their own power within.

Sydney Russell was inspired to write this book because of COVID-19, the quarantine, and the many challenges children are facing right now. "I wrote this book to encourage other children like me to not be afraid during quarantine and to see the power they have inside," says the new author.

Russell also wanted to make sure as many children as possible could read this book. She ran a successful book campaign in July 2020, raising almost $5K in less than 30 days, to share her book with children in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Singapore.

Super ME: Stephanie and the Magical Bracelet will be available for pre-order starting September 28, 2020 (the author's birthday) via Russell's website and Amazon.

About the Author

Sydney Elise Russell is an 8-year-old author, actor, singer, and dancer, who desires to share unique and inspiring stories with the world. As an actress, she has appeared in several plays, musicals, and short films. In October 2019, a video of Sydney dancing in Disney's Magic Kingdom went viral as millions of people watched and shared her pure joy! As a result, she has made several television appearances on the Strahan, Sara, and Ke Ke show and the ABC television network. Sydney is an avid crafter and resides in Richmond, TX with her family.

