$84.5 Billion Fiber Reinforced Composites Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

The global fiber reinforced composites market was valued at $84.5 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $131.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.



Fiber reinforced composites (FRCs) are engineered products with a complex combination of fiber and resin. FRCs are made from three parts, reinforcement fiber, matrix, and the interphase region. The reinforcement fiber adds to the strength of the matrix and enhances performance of the composites while minimizing the weight. It mainly consists of fiber reinforcement and the matrix. The fiber reinforcement mainly includes glass, carbon, or aramid. The matrix binds the fiber reinforcement and gives the composite component its shape and determines its surface quality. A composite matrix may be a polymer, ceramic, metal or carbon. FRCs have replaced steel and aluminum in the automotive and aerospace industries for the production of lightweight parts. In addition, they are also used in the construction, sporting goods, and electronics industries.



The global fiber reinforced composites market is presently driven by various factors such as growing demand from the aerospace industry, use of composites for making lightweight automotive parts, and upsizing of wind turbine blades for generating more power in onshore & offshore wind power plants. In the aerospace and automotive industry, lightweight composites reduce the overall weight of the vehicle. This has a direct positive impact on fuel efficiency. Higher fuel efficiency contributes to higher emission control regulations set by various organizations. Moreover, in the automotive industry, the rising replacement of conventional internal combustion engine vehicles (ICs) with electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) is anticipated to boost the global fiber reinforced composites market during the forecast period. EVs and HEVs require lightweight parts that will extend the range.

On the contrary, the high cost of fiber reinforced composites is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Composites made from carbon fiber or glass fiber are still expensive as compared to traditional materials such as steel or wool. The high cost is attributed to the high cost of production of fiber and the cost of producing the composites using high-end machinery. However, fiber reinforced composites are used in end-user industries such as sporting goods, construction, aerospace, automotive, and wind energy due to their high strength and lightweight features. New product launches are expected to offer fresh opportunities for the global fiber reinforced composites market during the forecast period. For instance, SABIC, a key player in the fiber reinforced composites market launched UDMAX fiber reinforced thermoplastic composite, which is designed to replace traditional panels made of metal and thermoset materials for interior and exterior automotive applications.



The major companies profiled in this report include Avient Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Plasan Carbon Composites, Rochling Group, SABIC, SGL Carbon, Solvay SA, Toray Industries Inc., and TPI Composites Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Increasing Demand from the Automotive & Aerospace Sector

3.3.1.2. Existing Demand from the Construction Sector

3.3.1.3. Use of Fiber Reinforced Composites in the Electronics & Electrical Industry

3.3.2. Restraint

3.3.2.1. High Raw Material Prices

3.3.3. Opportunity

3.3.3.1. Growing Wind Energy Markets

3.3.3.2. Emerging Market for Recycled Composite Materials

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Impact of Key Regulation

3.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Fiber Reinforced Composites Market

3.7. Patent Analysis, 2015-2021



Chapter 4: Fiber Reinforced Composites Market, by Fiber Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Carbon Fibers

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3. Glass Fibers

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4. Aramid Fibers

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region



Chapter 5: Fiber Reinforced Composites Market, by Resin Type

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Thermoset Composites

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3. Thermoplastic Composites

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region



Chapter 6: Fiber Reinforced Composites Market, by End-Use Industry

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Building & Construction

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3. Automotive

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4. Electrical & Electronics

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.5. Aerospace & Defense

6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.6. Sporting Goods

6.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.7. Wind Energy

6.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.8. Others

6.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region



Chapter 7: Fiber Reinforced Composites Market, by Region



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 2019

8.2. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.3. Competitive Heatmap

8.4. Key Developments

8.4.1. Expansion

8.4.2. Acquisition

8.4.3. Others



Chapter 9: Company Profiles

9.1. Avient Corporation

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Company Snapshot

9.1.3. Operating Business Segments

9.1.4. Product Portfolio

9.1.5. Business Performance

9.1.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.2. Hexcel Corporation

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Company Snapshot

9.2.3. Operating Business Segments

9.2.4. Product Portfolio

9.2.5. Business Performance

9.2.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.3. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Company Snapshot

9.3.3. Operating Business Segments

9.3.4. Product Portfolio

9.3.5. Business Performance

9.4. Plasan Carbon Composites

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Company Snapshot

9.4.3. Product Portfolio

9.5. Rochling Group

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Company Snapshot

9.5.3. Operating Business Segments

9.5.4. Product Portfolio

9.5.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.6. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Sabic)

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Company Snapshot

9.6.3. Operating Business Segments

9.6.4. Product Portfolio

9.6.5. Business Performance

9.6.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.7. Sgl Carbon Se

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Company Snapshot

9.7.3. Operating Business Segments

9.7.4. Product Portfolio

9.7.5. Business Performance

9.7.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.8. Solvay Sa

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Company Snapshot

9.8.3. Operating Business Segments

9.8.4. Product Portfolio

9.8.5. Business Performance

9.8.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.9. Toray Industries Inc.

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Company Snapshot

9.9.3. Operating Business Segments

9.9.4. Product Portfolio

9.9.5. Business Performance

9.9.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.10. Tpi Composites Inc.

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Company Snapshot

9.10.3. Operating Business Segments

9.10.4. Product Portfolio

9.10.5. Business Performance

9.10.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



