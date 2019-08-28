$9.86 Billion In-Wheel Motor Markets - Global Outlook Report 2017-2019 & 2026
Aug 28, 2019, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Wheel Motor - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global In-Wheel Motor market accounted for $757.21 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $9,860.13 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 33.0% during the forecast period.
Increasing preference for in-wheel systems over conventional systems and the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles are driving market growth. However, lack of infrastructure associated with vehicle charging services in developed as well as developing. In addition, the introduction of technologically advanced in-wheel motors is providing ample opportunity.
In-wheel motor systems are used to control rotating speed of individual wheels independently, while directly transmitting momentum to the tires without a drive shaft intervention. In-wheel motor helps supply torque to its associated tire and generates more power to improve the efficiency of a vehicle.
Based on Motor Type, the radial flux motor segment accounted is the most common motor type adopted for in-wheel motors as the rotor can be directly fixed to the wheel. Moreover, in radial flux motors, the outer rotor design is about 15% lighter than the inner rotor machine, which generates the same torque due to their longer air gap diameter.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is the major in-wheel motor market. China is the largest market because the Chinese government provides massive support for the electrification of vehicles. Growth in sales of electric vehicles will lead to an increase in sales of in-wheel motors as only electric vehicles are equipped with in-wheel motors.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Emerging Markets
3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global In-Wheel Motor Market, By Power Output Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Up to 60 KW
5.3 60-90 KW
5.4 Above 90 KW
6 Global In-Wheel Motor Market, By Motor Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Radial Flux Motor
6.3 Axial Flux Motor
7 Global In-Wheel Motor Market, By Propulsion Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
7.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
7.4 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)
7.5 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
8 Global In-Wheel Motor Market, By Cooling Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Liquid Cooling
8.3 Air Cooling
9 Global In-Wheel Motor Market, By Vehicle Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Commercial Vehicles (CV)
9.3 Passenger Cars (PC)
9.4 Electric Vehicles
10 Global In-Wheel Motor Market, By Components
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Regenerative Braking System
10.3 Wheel Bearings
10.4 Rotor and Stator
10.5 Suspension
11 Global In-Wheel Motor Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Schaeffler
13.2 YASA
13.3 Elaphe Ltd
13.4 NSK
13.5 ECOmove
13.6 e-Traction
13.7 TM4
13.8 Ziehl-Abegg
13.9 Printed Motor Works
13.10 NTN
13.11 Protean Electric
13.12 BMW
13.13 Volkswagen
13.14 Nissan Motor Corporation
13.15 BYD
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gmwz3u
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article