$900+ Million Robotic Drilling Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The global robotic drilling market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.01% from 2018 to 2023, to reach at an estimated market size of USD 923.2 Million by 2023 from USD 658.0 Million in 2018

The increased drilling activities due to the development of unconventional hydrocarbon resources and the adoption of automation and robotics in oil and gas drilling, which results in higher efficiency drilling and improved safety in rigs are the major factors driving the robotic drilling market growth.

In the report, the robotic drilling market based on application has been segmented into onshore and offshore. The onshore application accounted for a larger market share in 2017 as the installation of drill floor automation in onshore rigs is less complex compared to offshore rigs. Moreover, offshore drilling requires higher capital investments, and offshore rigs operate in dynamic and harsh environments.

The robotic drilling market based on installation has been segmented into new builds and retrofit. The retrofit segment is expected to account for a larger market share due to the increasing need to improve safety and efficiency of the existing rigs, coupled with the increased focus on low human intervention during drilling.

In this report, the robotic drilling market has been analyzed with respect to 5 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the global robotic drilling market during the forecast period due to the rise in the shale gas production and the higher safety and efficiency norms provided by drilling contractors. North America is also expected to be the fastest-growing market, followed by Asia Pacific.

The major factors restraining the growth of the robotic drilling market are the lack of interoperability of rig control systems used in robotic drilling and issues related to cybersecurity for automated systems.

Some of the leading players in the robotic drilling market include Nabors (US), Precision Drilling (Canada), Weatherford (Switzerland), Huisman (the Netherlands), and National Oilwell Varco (US). Contracts and new product launches were the most common strategies adopted by top players, followed by mergers and collaborations.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Robotic Drilling Market During the Forecast Period

4.2 Robotic Drilling Market, By Application

4.3 Robotic Drilling Market, By Components

4.4 Robotic Drilling Market, By Installation

4.5 North American Robotic Drilling Market, By Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increased Adoption of Automation in Oil & Gas Industry

5.1.1.2 Improved Operational Efficiency and Less Human Intervention

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Interoperability of Rig Control Systems

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Improving Safety in Rigs

5.1.3.2 Increased Exploration Actives in Ultra-Deepwater and Arctic Region

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Increasing Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Risk



6 Robotic Drilling Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Onshore

6.3 Offshore



7 Robotic Drilling Market, By Components

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.3 Software



8 Robotic Drilling Market, By Installation

8.1 Introduction

8.2 New Builds

8.3 Retrofits



9 Robotic Drilling Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Shares of Leading Players & Market Structure

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 New Product Launches

10.3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.3 Investments & Expansions

10.3.4 Contracts & Agreements/ Joint Ventures/Partnerships & Collaborations



11 Company Profiles



National Oilwell Varco

Weatherford International

Nabors - Rds

Ensign Energy Services

Huisman

Drillmec

Precision Drilling

Sekal

Abraj Energy

Drillform Technical

Automated Rig Technologies

Rigarm

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2stx76/900_million?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/900-million-robotic-drilling-market---global-forecast-to-2023-300666348.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

