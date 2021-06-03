$927 Million Worldwide Endoscopy Cameras Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
Jun 03, 2021, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endoscopy Cameras - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Endoscopy Cameras estimated at US$927 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $250.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR
The Endoscopy Cameras market in the U.S. is estimated at US$250.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$367 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):
- Ackermann Instrumente
- Centrel
- Delmont Imaging
- Eberle GmbH & Co. KG
- Henke-Sass, Wolf
- ILO electronic
- Maxer Endoscopy
- MICROS Produktions-u.HandelsgmbH.
- North-Southern Electronics Limited
- Provix
- Richard Wolf
- Vimex Endoscopy
- Zowietek Electronics, Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 42
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ctjt3
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article