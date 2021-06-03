$927 Million Worldwide Endoscopy Cameras Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endoscopy Cameras - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Endoscopy Cameras estimated at US$927 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $250.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR



The Endoscopy Cameras market in the U.S. is estimated at US$250.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$367 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.



