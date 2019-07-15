$93.7 Bn Power Inverter Market - Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Inverter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power inverter market reached a value of US$ 66.6 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2011-2018.



Power inverter is a device that converts direct current (DC) from a battery, solar panel or fuel cell into the conventional alternating current (AC). This alternating current is used to run and operate numerous types of household appliances and lights. As power inverter is a reliable and economic alternate source of electricity, it currently has a diverse range of applications.



The market is currently being driven by a number of favourable factors. Increasing urbanization and electrification rates have led to an increase in the demand for power inverters which are used as an alternate backup power solution in case of emergencies. As a large part of the population is highly dependent upon electronic gadgets and appliances such as laptops, television sets, refrigerators and air conditioners, the need for an uninterrupted power supply has resulted in the growth of the market.

Further, the market is also being stimulated by technological innovations which have resulted in portable power inverters that can be used to charge mobile phones and tablets while travelling.



The report has segmented the global power inverter market on the basis of type covering <_kw_ _-95="_-95" kw_="kw_" _00-495="_00-495" kw="kw">500 KW.



On the basis of application, the report includes motor drives, UPS, rail traction, wind turbines, EVs/HEVs and solar PVs. Among these, motor drives account for the majority of the market share.



Based on region, the report has segmented the market as Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.



Currently, Asia-Pacific represents the largest market for power inverters. The report has further analysed the competitive landscape of the market and provides the profiles of the key players operating in it.



Some of the major players include SMA Solar Technology, Omron, ABB, Tabuchi and TMEIC.



According to the report, the market is further expected to reach a value of US$ 93.7 Billion by 2024.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global power inverter market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global power inverter market?

What are the key applications in the global power inverter market?

What are the key product types in the global power inverter market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global power inverter industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global power inverter industry?

What is the structure of the global power inverter industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global power inverter industry?

What are the profit margins in the global power inverter industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a global power inverter manufacturing plant?

How is power inverter manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a power inverter manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a power inverter manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a power inverter manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a power inverter manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for power inverter?

What are the transportation requirements for power inverter?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a power inverter manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a power inverter manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a power inverter manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a power inverter manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a power inverter manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a power inverter manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Power Inverter Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Margin Analysis

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Key Market Drivers and Challenges



6 Market by Key Regions

6.1 Asia Pacific

6.2 Europe

6.3 North America

6.4 Latin America

6.5 Middle East and Africa



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 <_kw_br />7.2 5KW to 95KW

7.3 100KW to 495KW

7.4 Above 500KW



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Motor Drives

8.2 UPS

8.3 Rail Traction

8.4 Wind Turbines

8.5 EVs/HEVs

8.6 Solar PVs

8.7 Others



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Structure

9.2 Key Players



10 Power Inverter Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Units Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Machinery

11.4 Machinery Pictures

11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

11.6 Raw Material Pictures

11.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.11 Other Capital Investments



12 Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Income Projections

13.5 Expenditure Projections

13.6 Taxation and Depreciation

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis



14 Key Player Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dgk2py

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

