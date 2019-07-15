$93.7 Bn Power Inverter Market - Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024
Jul 15, 2019, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Inverter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global power inverter market reached a value of US$ 66.6 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2011-2018.
Power inverter is a device that converts direct current (DC) from a battery, solar panel or fuel cell into the conventional alternating current (AC). This alternating current is used to run and operate numerous types of household appliances and lights. As power inverter is a reliable and economic alternate source of electricity, it currently has a diverse range of applications.
The market is currently being driven by a number of favourable factors. Increasing urbanization and electrification rates have led to an increase in the demand for power inverters which are used as an alternate backup power solution in case of emergencies. As a large part of the population is highly dependent upon electronic gadgets and appliances such as laptops, television sets, refrigerators and air conditioners, the need for an uninterrupted power supply has resulted in the growth of the market.
Further, the market is also being stimulated by technological innovations which have resulted in portable power inverters that can be used to charge mobile phones and tablets while travelling.
The report has segmented the global power inverter market on the basis of type covering <_kw_ _-95="_-95" kw_="kw_" _00-495="_00-495" kw="kw">500 KW.
On the basis of application, the report includes motor drives, UPS, rail traction, wind turbines, EVs/HEVs and solar PVs. Among these, motor drives account for the majority of the market share.
Based on region, the report has segmented the market as Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.
Currently, Asia-Pacific represents the largest market for power inverters. The report has further analysed the competitive landscape of the market and provides the profiles of the key players operating in it.
Some of the major players include SMA Solar Technology, Omron, ABB, Tabuchi and TMEIC.
According to the report, the market is further expected to reach a value of US$ 93.7 Billion by 2024.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global power inverter market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regions in the global power inverter market?
- What are the key applications in the global power inverter market?
- What are the key product types in the global power inverter market?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global power inverter industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global power inverter industry?
- What is the structure of the global power inverter industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global power inverter industry?
- What are the profit margins in the global power inverter industry?
- What are the key requirements for setting up a global power inverter manufacturing plant?
- How is power inverter manufactured?
- What are the various unit operations involved in a power inverter manufacturing plant?
- What is the total size of land required for setting up a power inverter manufacturing plant?
- What are the machinery requirements for setting up a power inverter manufacturing plant?
- What are the raw material requirements for setting up a power inverter manufacturing plant?
- What are the packaging requirements for power inverter?
- What are the transportation requirements for power inverter?
- What are the utility requirements for setting up a power inverter manufacturing plant?
- What are the manpower requirements for setting up a power inverter manufacturing plant?
- What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a power inverter manufacturing plant?
- What are the capital costs for setting up a power inverter manufacturing plant?
- What are the operating costs for setting up a power inverter manufacturing plant?
- What will be the income and expenditures for a power inverter manufacturing plant?
- What is the time required to break-even?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Power Inverter Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Price Analysis
5.3.1 Key Price Indicators
5.3.2 Price Structure
5.3.3 Margin Analysis
5.4 Market Breakup by Region
5.5 Market Breakup by Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Forecast
5.8 SWOT Analysis
5.9 Value Chain Analysis
5.9.1 Overview
5.9.2 Research and Development
5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement
5.9.4 Manufacturing
5.9.5 Marketing
5.9.6 Distribution
5.9.7 End-Use
5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.11 Key Market Drivers and Challenges
6 Market by Key Regions
6.1 Asia Pacific
6.2 Europe
6.3 North America
6.4 Latin America
6.5 Middle East and Africa
7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 <_kw_br />7.2 5KW to 95KW
7.3 100KW to 495KW
7.4 Above 500KW
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Motor Drives
8.2 UPS
8.3 Rail Traction
8.4 Wind Turbines
8.5 EVs/HEVs
8.6 Solar PVs
8.7 Others
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Competitive Structure
9.2 Key Players
10 Power Inverter Manufacturing Process
10.1 Product Overview
10.2 Detailed Process Flow
10.3 Various Types of Units Operations Involved
10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
11.3 Plant Machinery
11.4 Machinery Pictures
11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
11.6 Raw Material Pictures
11.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
11.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
11.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
11.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
11.11 Other Capital Investments
12 Loans and Financial Assistance
13 Project Economics
13.1 Capital Cost of the Project
13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
13.4 Income Projections
13.5 Expenditure Projections
13.6 Taxation and Depreciation
13.7 Financial Analysis
13.8 Profit Analysis
14 Key Player Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dgk2py
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article