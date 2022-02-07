95 ACRE LAND PARCEL FOR SALE IN FLORIDA REZONED FOR 380 HOMES

SEBRING, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EMW Associates, LLC announces a 95-acre land parcel for sale in Sebring, Florida has been rezoned residential medium density which now allows for 380 homesites. With frontage on the highly visible U.S. Highway 27, the location is 80 miles south of Orlando and 80 miles southeast of Tampa.

The land offering includes six contiguous parcels with 3,000' of frontage along Josephine Creek and its southern boundary is adjacent to a natural ridge preserve in the Lake Josephine area of Sebring.