$95+ Billion Telemedicine Market Insights and Opportunity Analysis, 2016-2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Telemedicine Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Telemedicine market is expected to reach $95,423.24 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2018 to 2026.

Telemedicine technology is an advantage for the healthcare industry, as it brings healthcare directly into patient's doorstep. It utilizes electronic technologies, for example email, cell phones, and video conferencing, for exchanging the medical information of the patient. This innovation has helped the healthcare providers to extend their services to remote areas successfully.



Besides, this technology is also widely being utilized for elderly population as well as for individuals who are unable to reach healthcare provider due to inability to walk or chronic disease. Consultations through video calling, transferring medical pictures, and vital signs monitoring amongst others are its major applications.



Factors such as rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and technological innovation in communication technology are driving the market growth. Though, absence of interoperability between eHealth services is projected to inhibit the growth of the market. Moreover, growing acceptance of video consulting may provide ample opportunities for the market growth.



By type, telehome segment acquired significant growth in the market as it is an innovative way to provide care, monitor a patient, and provide information, by using the latest technology in telecommunication. These telehome care programs manage, reduce, and avoid chronic diseases by remote monitoring of patients and these services provide an opportunity for significant savings for patients and hospitals. Thus, the increasing adoption rate of telehomecare services is directly affecting the growth of the market.



The key vendors mentioned are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd, Resideo Technologies Inc. (Honeywell Life Care Solutions), AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, SHL Telemedicine, InTouch Technologies Inc., Biotelemetry and Medtronic PLC.



Key Questions Answered in the Report

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment



5 Global Telemedicine Market, By Mode of Delivery

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Web/Mobile Delivery

5.3 On-premise Delivery

5.4 Call Centers

5.5 Cloud-based Delivery

5.6 Other Mode of Deliveries



6 Global Telemedicine Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 mHealth (mobile health)

6.3 Telehomes

6.4 Telehospitals



7 Global Telemedicine Market, By Modality

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Remote Patient Monitoring

7.3 Real-time (Synchronous)

7.4 Store-and-forward (Asynchronous)



8 Global Telemedicine Market, By Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Home Health

8.3 Real-Time Interactive

8.4 Telecardiology

8.5 Tele-Care

8.6 Tele-Consultation

8.7 Teledermatology

8.8 Tele-Education

8.9 Tele-Monitoring

8.10 Tele-Neurology

8.11 Tele-Nursing

8.12 Telepathology

8.13 Tele-Pharmacy

8.14 Telepsychiatry

8.15 Teleradiology

8.16 Tele-Surgery

8.17 Tele-Training

8.18 Store-and-Forward



9 Global Telemedicine Market, By Specialty

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cardiology

9.3 Dermatology

9.4 Emergency Care

9.5 General Surgery

9.6 Gynecology

9.7 Internal Medicine

9.8 Mental Health

9.9 Neurology

9.10 Oncology

9.11 Ophthalmology

9.12 Orthopedics

9.13 Pathology

9.14 Psychiatry

9.15 Radiology

9.16 Trauma care



10 Global Telemedicine Market, By Product

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Solutions

10.3 Software

10.4 Hardware

10.5 Services



11 Global Telemedicine Market, By Technology

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Telecom, Networking & connectivity

11.3 Axial Bone Densitometry

11.4 Peripheral



12 Global Telemedicine Market, By End-user

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Diagnostics Laboratories

12.3 Hospital

12.4 Patients

12.5 Clinic

12.6 Homecare

12.7 Providers

12.8 Outpatient Centres

12.9 Payers



13 Global Telemedicine Market, By Geography

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 Asia-Pacific

13.5 South America

13.6 Middle East & Africa



14 Strategic Benchmarking



15 Vendors Landscape

15.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

15.2 Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.

15.3 Resideo Technologies Inc. (Honeywell Life Care Solutions)

15.4 AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.

15.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

15.6 SHL Telemedicine

15.7 InTouch Technologies Inc.

15.8 Biotelemetry

15.9 Medtronic PLC



