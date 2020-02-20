$95+ Billion Telemedicine Market Insights and Opportunity Analysis, 2016-2026
Feb 20, 2020, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Telemedicine Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Telemedicine market is expected to reach $95,423.24 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2018 to 2026.
Telemedicine technology is an advantage for the healthcare industry, as it brings healthcare directly into patient's doorstep. It utilizes electronic technologies, for example email, cell phones, and video conferencing, for exchanging the medical information of the patient. This innovation has helped the healthcare providers to extend their services to remote areas successfully.
Besides, this technology is also widely being utilized for elderly population as well as for individuals who are unable to reach healthcare provider due to inability to walk or chronic disease. Consultations through video calling, transferring medical pictures, and vital signs monitoring amongst others are its major applications.
Factors such as rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and technological innovation in communication technology are driving the market growth. Though, absence of interoperability between eHealth services is projected to inhibit the growth of the market. Moreover, growing acceptance of video consulting may provide ample opportunities for the market growth.
By type, telehome segment acquired significant growth in the market as it is an innovative way to provide care, monitor a patient, and provide information, by using the latest technology in telecommunication. These telehome care programs manage, reduce, and avoid chronic diseases by remote monitoring of patients and these services provide an opportunity for significant savings for patients and hospitals. Thus, the increasing adoption rate of telehomecare services is directly affecting the growth of the market.
The key vendors mentioned are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd, Resideo Technologies Inc. (Honeywell Life Care Solutions), AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, SHL Telemedicine, InTouch Technologies Inc., Biotelemetry and Medtronic PLC.
Key Questions Answered in the Report
- How this market evolved since the year 2016
- Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope
- Key Market Developments and financials of the key players
- Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants
- SWOT Analysis of the key players
- Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
5 Global Telemedicine Market, By Mode of Delivery
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Web/Mobile Delivery
5.3 On-premise Delivery
5.4 Call Centers
5.5 Cloud-based Delivery
5.6 Other Mode of Deliveries
6 Global Telemedicine Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 mHealth (mobile health)
6.3 Telehomes
6.4 Telehospitals
7 Global Telemedicine Market, By Modality
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Remote Patient Monitoring
7.3 Real-time (Synchronous)
7.4 Store-and-forward (Asynchronous)
8 Global Telemedicine Market, By Service
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Home Health
8.3 Real-Time Interactive
8.4 Telecardiology
8.5 Tele-Care
8.6 Tele-Consultation
8.7 Teledermatology
8.8 Tele-Education
8.9 Tele-Monitoring
8.10 Tele-Neurology
8.11 Tele-Nursing
8.12 Telepathology
8.13 Tele-Pharmacy
8.14 Telepsychiatry
8.15 Teleradiology
8.16 Tele-Surgery
8.17 Tele-Training
8.18 Store-and-Forward
9 Global Telemedicine Market, By Specialty
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cardiology
9.3 Dermatology
9.4 Emergency Care
9.5 General Surgery
9.6 Gynecology
9.7 Internal Medicine
9.8 Mental Health
9.9 Neurology
9.10 Oncology
9.11 Ophthalmology
9.12 Orthopedics
9.13 Pathology
9.14 Psychiatry
9.15 Radiology
9.16 Trauma care
10 Global Telemedicine Market, By Product
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Solutions
10.3 Software
10.4 Hardware
10.5 Services
11 Global Telemedicine Market, By Technology
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Telecom, Networking & connectivity
11.3 Axial Bone Densitometry
11.4 Peripheral
12 Global Telemedicine Market, By End-user
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Diagnostics Laboratories
12.3 Hospital
12.4 Patients
12.5 Clinic
12.6 Homecare
12.7 Providers
12.8 Outpatient Centres
12.9 Payers
13 Global Telemedicine Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.3 Europe
13.4 Asia-Pacific
13.5 South America
13.6 Middle East & Africa
14 Strategic Benchmarking
15 Vendors Landscape
15.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
15.2 Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.
15.3 Resideo Technologies Inc. (Honeywell Life Care Solutions)
15.4 AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.
15.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
15.6 SHL Telemedicine
15.7 InTouch Technologies Inc.
15.8 Biotelemetry
15.9 Medtronic PLC
