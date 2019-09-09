$98.3 Billion Machine Tools Market - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Machine Tools Market by Product Type (Milling Machines, Drilling Machines, Turning Machines, Grinding Machines, Electrical Discharge Machines), Automation Type, Industry Segment, Sales Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global machine tools market is projected to grow from USD 77.0 billion in 2019 to USD 98.3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecasted period.

Major driving factors for the growth of the machine tool industry are the increasing investments in process automation, high growth in vehicle production, and the growing demand for high precision fabricated components and products.

Machine tools are the machines that are used to give special forms to materials in desired shapes and tolerances. Machine tools have applications in almost every industry, such as automotive, aerospace, medical, semiconductor, and construction, etc. They are made various type of material such as cast iron, cast alloys, carbon steel, metal oxides, etc. Various types of machine tools include milling, drilling, turning, grinding, electrical discharge machines, etc.



Advancements in machine tools technologies and the increase in CNC machines and multi-purpose machines are some of the major drivers of the machine tools market. Currently, electrical discharge machines do not have a major share in the global machine tools industry but are expected to grow in the future due to its advantages such as high accuracy and less material wastage. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the largest market for machine tools, by value, followed by Europe and North America.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Machine Tools Market

4.2 Machine Tools Market, By Product Type

4.3 Machine Tools Market, By Industry Segment

4.4 Machine Tools Market, By Automation

4.5 Machine Tools Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.3 Impact Analysis



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Product Lifecycle

6.3 Evolution

6.4 Value Chain Analysis

6.4 Porter's Five Forces



7 Global Machine Tools Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Share Analysis, By Product Type

7.3 Milling Machines

7.4 Drilling Machines

7.5 Turning Machines

7.6 Grinding Machines

7.7 Electrical Discharge Machines



8 Global Machine Tools Market, By Industry Segment

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive and Transportation

8.3 Energ

8.4 Sheet Metals

8.5 Capital Goods

8.6 Market Share Analysis, By Industry Segment

8.7 Opportunity Analysis, By Industry Segment



9 Global Machine Tools Market, By Automation

9.1 Introduction

9.2 CNC Machine Tools

9.3 Conventional Machine Tools

9.4 Market Share Analysis, By Automation Type

9.5 Opportunity Analysis, By Automation Type



10 Global Machine Tools Market, By Sales Channel

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Events and Exhibitions

10.3 Dealers and Distributors

10.4 Direct Sales



11 Global Machine Tools Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 RoW



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.3 Competitive Situation & Trends

12.4 Product Developments

12.4.1 New Product Developments

12.4.2 Partnerships/Joint Ventures/Collaborations

12.4.3 Expansions

12.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Doosan Machine Tools Co.Ltd

13.2 AMADA Pvt Ltd.

13.3 Makino

13.4 JTEKT Corporation

13.5 Georg Fischer Ltd

13.6 Komatsu NTC Ltd

13.7 OKUMA Corporation

13.8 Hyundai WIA

13.9 Schuler AG

13.1 Chiron Group SE

13.11 MAG LAS GmbH

13.12 GROB-WERKE GmbH & Co. Kg

13.13 Haas Automation Inc

13.14 Gleason Corporation

13.15 Spinner Machine Tools

13.16 Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation

13.17 Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

13.18 Electronica Hitech Engineering Pvt Ltd

13.19 Ace Micromatic Group

13.20 DMG MORI



