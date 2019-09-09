$98.3 Billion Machine Tools Market - Global Forecast to 2027
Sep 09, 2019, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Machine Tools Market by Product Type (Milling Machines, Drilling Machines, Turning Machines, Grinding Machines, Electrical Discharge Machines), Automation Type, Industry Segment, Sales Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global machine tools market is projected to grow from USD 77.0 billion in 2019 to USD 98.3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecasted period.
Major driving factors for the growth of the machine tool industry are the increasing investments in process automation, high growth in vehicle production, and the growing demand for high precision fabricated components and products.
Machine tools are the machines that are used to give special forms to materials in desired shapes and tolerances. Machine tools have applications in almost every industry, such as automotive, aerospace, medical, semiconductor, and construction, etc. They are made various type of material such as cast iron, cast alloys, carbon steel, metal oxides, etc. Various types of machine tools include milling, drilling, turning, grinding, electrical discharge machines, etc.
Advancements in machine tools technologies and the increase in CNC machines and multi-purpose machines are some of the major drivers of the machine tools market. Currently, electrical discharge machines do not have a major share in the global machine tools industry but are expected to grow in the future due to its advantages such as high accuracy and less material wastage. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the largest market for machine tools, by value, followed by Europe and North America.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Machine Tools Market
4.2 Machine Tools Market, By Product Type
4.3 Machine Tools Market, By Industry Segment
4.4 Machine Tools Market, By Automation
4.5 Machine Tools Market, By Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.3 Impact Analysis
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Product Lifecycle
6.3 Evolution
6.4 Value Chain Analysis
6.4 Porter's Five Forces
7 Global Machine Tools Market, By Product Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Market Share Analysis, By Product Type
7.3 Milling Machines
7.4 Drilling Machines
7.5 Turning Machines
7.6 Grinding Machines
7.7 Electrical Discharge Machines
8 Global Machine Tools Market, By Industry Segment
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Automotive and Transportation
8.3 Energ
8.4 Sheet Metals
8.5 Capital Goods
8.6 Market Share Analysis, By Industry Segment
8.7 Opportunity Analysis, By Industry Segment
9 Global Machine Tools Market, By Automation
9.1 Introduction
9.2 CNC Machine Tools
9.3 Conventional Machine Tools
9.4 Market Share Analysis, By Automation Type
9.5 Opportunity Analysis, By Automation Type
10 Global Machine Tools Market, By Sales Channel
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Events and Exhibitions
10.3 Dealers and Distributors
10.4 Direct Sales
11 Global Machine Tools Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 RoW
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Ranking Analysis
12.3 Competitive Situation & Trends
12.4 Product Developments
12.4.1 New Product Developments
12.4.2 Partnerships/Joint Ventures/Collaborations
12.4.3 Expansions
12.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Doosan Machine Tools Co.Ltd
13.2 AMADA Pvt Ltd.
13.3 Makino
13.4 JTEKT Corporation
13.5 Georg Fischer Ltd
13.6 Komatsu NTC Ltd
13.7 OKUMA Corporation
13.8 Hyundai WIA
13.9 Schuler AG
13.1 Chiron Group SE
13.11 MAG LAS GmbH
13.12 GROB-WERKE GmbH & Co. Kg
13.13 Haas Automation Inc
13.14 Gleason Corporation
13.15 Spinner Machine Tools
13.16 Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation
13.17 Yamazaki Mazak Corporation
13.18 Electronica Hitech Engineering Pvt Ltd
13.19 Ace Micromatic Group
13.20 DMG MORI
