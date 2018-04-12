A Bridal Collection Reflecting The Journey Of Strength And Love

Feeling empowered by society, the designer focused on creating twenty-five styles in varying silhouettes, designed for independent women. "From saying 'I Do' at the wedding, to approving projects in the boardroom, each task requires a woman's commitment and dedication. It is the journey towards success that makes us strong," says Pnina Tornai.

The Pnina Tornai LOVE collection, inclusive in size and design, represents affordable luxury, featuring feminine yet structured silhouettes with delicate fabrics and dimensional embellishments in size 2 thru 32. "After all, strong does not mean tough but depicts strength in the journey of love, which is symbolic of marriage," adds Tornai.

The campaign images, available here, display the juxtaposition of soft wedding dresses in a rugged setting meant to depict that beauty and strength coexist and that women can be whoever they want to be. Duality is our reality, after all.

About Kleinfeld Bridal:

Founded in 1941, Kleinfeld is the largest luxury bridal retailer in the world, carrying an unparalleled selection of American and European designer gowns. The 35,000 square-foot flagship salon is located in the heart of Chelsea, New York City, and is host to TLC's hit show, Say Yes to the Dress.

About Pnina Tornai:

With over 20 years of experience, bridal designer, Pnina Tornai, has established herself as one of the leading names in bridal fashion and evening wear couture. Since 2005, Tornai has dedicated herself to giving thousands of Kleinfeld brides a wedding day look they have always dreamed of. Her signature designs include sheer corsets, extraordinary lace work, high-end fabrications and crystal embellishments. Tornai has generated a global fan base by starring in all 14 seasons of TLC's Say Yes to the Dress, which airs in over 200 countries.

