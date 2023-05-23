A Construction Challenge for the Ages: The Rinaldi Group Grows a 1920's Era NYC Historic Building by Ten Stories, Taking it to TCO

Originally completed in 1929, the early high rise stood long as a 20-Story luxury mainstay at 685 Fifth Avenue located on New York's "richest corner" – Fifth Ave and East 54th Street. Previously home to the storied world headquarters of Gucci and presently to such high-end retailers as Coach, Stuart Weitzman, and TAG Heuer, the project involved adding 10-Stories, while keeping these prestigious retailers open for business and protecting the foot traffic below.

On Friday May 19, 2023, this very challenging project achieved a milestone accomplishment in receiving a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy and will soon be home to the now 30-Story, ultra-luxurious Mandarin Oriental Residences, a concierge-serviced set of 69 private residences ranging in price from $2.5 million for junior suites to $15 million for two-bedroom layouts starting from the 6th floor on upward to the Penthouse. The project's developer is Michael Shvo in partnership with Deutsche Finance and designed by Marin Architects with March & White interior designers.

Getting to this point and achieving that ever-challenging rite of New York City approval – the Temporary Certificate of Occupancy - was a major challenge in logistics, means and methods, execution and safety.

"There are always many challenges we face as builders, especially in New York City which is unlike anywhere in the world, but I don't know of another project as challenging or demanding as this one. In my career thus far, I believe this one has been the most difficult, demolishing the top 4-stories of an existing concrete and steel structure, while digging 2-stories below grade to structurally support existing column footings and shear-walls, reshoring that structural spine and support of the building some 20-stories above grade in order to add another 10-Stories of new concrete superstructure, all the while keeping the retail below fully operational. In addition, we had to maintain interim MEPS services for their operations with temporary cooling towers, fire-pumps, and generators, while having to build a structural steel cantilevered platform of protection at the 2nd Floor above their storefronts so as to avoid there being any obstructions such as scaffolding and sidewalk bridge protection in front of their stores", explained Anthony Rinaldi, Jr., Senior Project Manager for The Rinaldi Group, who quickly noted as well, "We could not have done it without our key-staff and team members who collectively comprise over two hundred years of experience."

Anthony Rinaldi Sr., added, "And if that wasn't challenging enough, we had to navigate it all through the COVID-19 pandemic and the residual industry-wide impacts that followed ranging from supply-chain logistical impediments and delays to resultant labor shortages and the tangential hardships created as a result thereof, all the while we are summons with achieving such a TCO milestone and closing on units, thus enabling Mr. Shvo to ultimately put heads-in-beds".

This miraculous conversion took what was originally a historic 20-story 115,000 SF apartment building with 148-residences and transitioned it into a 30-Story, 69-unit, ultra luxurious world-class hotel-condominium residences under the Mandarin Oriental brand now totaling 135,000 SF of building, top-of-house amenities such as a 25th Floor Boulud Prive private restaurant, bar and lounge run by Michelin-starred Chef Daniel Boulud, which will be accessible to occupants of both the New York and Beverly Hills properties with optional room service, a 27th Floor outdoor roof-top swimming pool with views of Central Park, a 5th Floor Spa & Fitness Center and numerous other amenities such as concierge - housekeeping – personal training - dog walking and personal shopping services provided as well.

The Residences at Mandarin Oriental create a most exquisite lifestyle experience bringing together the palatial amenities and opulent services of the legendary Mandarin Oriental with the elegance and ambience of a private home setting.

One obvious take-away is the Rinaldi's recognition and respect for having the honor of building such a unique and exclusive development for Mr. Shvo and his development team led by Steve Della Salla, their head of construction. "From hello, I pursued Michael Shvo for this opportunity because as a contractor, one always strives to build for those dynamic developers who leave their mark on the industry and create a product so far different than anything else, they set themselves apart from the rest. Michael knows what he wants and he is uncompromising in his vision, which can make life for the rest of us demanding, to say the least, but at the same time, it's what makes projects like this and developments like his so special." Rinaldi, Sr., stated.

Part of that incomparable brilliance incorporated the design and addition of four duplex units located on the SW corner of the tower between the 8th & 19th Floors that required surgical demolition of existing concrete slab decks during construction, which ultimately created within each unit 2-Stories of breath-taking ceiling heights with magnificent views north and south of Fifth Avenue just below.

Over the next several weeks, The Rinaldi Group together with Shvo, will be rolling-out units throughout the building as new buyers and occupants take over ownership and use of this lavish residence. With units selling quickly, we look forward to the continued progress made between this builder-developer team and we will keep the industry current as the finishing touches come together in the unveiling of such a spectacular and one-of-a-kind hotel-condominium in the heart of the greatest city in the world.

SOURCE The Rinaldi Group