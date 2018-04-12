A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace's Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support

Under the 10-year agreement, UTC Aerospace Systems' global network will manage the supply chain of UTC electric power systems (EPS) parts, in addition to providing 24/7 technical on-site support (OSS). Transitioning supply chain operations allows GKN Aerospace's Fokker business to focus on core business functions, such as the overhaul and repair of Integrated Drive Generators and power generating related availability services.

"We are proud of our long-term relationship with GKN Aerospace's Fokker business and look forward to serving its maintenance needs for the next decade," said Ajay Mahajan, Vice President & General Manager, Asset Management & Strategy, UTC Aerospace Systems. "Our OSS program utilizes a deep and extensive knowledge of best practices of supply chain operations. The success of this program is a testament to the confidence our customers have in UTC Aerospace Systems' industry-leading products and services."

"This valuable partnership with UTC Aerospace Systems will certainly be a major step forward for our availability services, on several aircraft platforms, including regionals such as Bombardier and Fokker as well as Boeing and Airbus. This agreement will strengthen our specialized position on repair business, specifically on our IDG repair capability. It assures continued availability of parts and shorter turnaround times for IDG repairs. We are proud to see this close collaboration as an enablement to widen our position as MRO channel partner with UTC Aerospace Systems"- says Mr. Paul Vorstermans, Vice President GKN Aerospace's Fokker Services business.

About GKN Aerospace

GKN Aerospace is the world's leading multi-technology tier 1 aerospace supplier. As a global company serving the world's leading aircraft manufacturers, GKN Aerospace develops, builds and supplies an extensive range of advanced aerospace systems, components and technologies– for use in aircraft ranging from helicopters and business jets to the most used single aisle aircraft and the largest passenger planes in the world. Lightweight composites, additive manufacturing, innovative engine systems and smart transparencies help to reduce emissions and weight on the aircraft and enhance passenger comfort. GKN Aerospace's Fokker Services business is an aerospace services provider, supporting a wide range of commercial and defense aircraft. Services range from Type Certificate Holder-related product support to component availability programs to a wide range of aircraft owners and operators.

GKN Aerospace is market leading in aerostructures, engine systems, transparencies and wiring systems and operates in 14 countries at 52 manufacturing locations employing approximately 17,000 people.

About UTC Aerospace Systems

UTC Aerospace Systems is one of the world's largest suppliers of technologically advanced aerospace and defense products. UTC Aerospace Systems designs, manufactures and services integrated systems and components for the aerospace and defense industries, supporting a global customer base with significant worldwide manufacturing and customer service facilities. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utcaerospacesystems.com or follow us on Twitter: @utcaerosystems

About United Technologies Corporation

United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utc.com or follow us on Twitter: @UTC

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-decade-of-support-utc-aerospace-systems-to-provide-gkn-aerospaces-fokker-business-with-long-term-on-site-support-300628694.html

SOURCE UTC Aerospace Systems

Related Links

http://www.utcaerospacesystems.com

