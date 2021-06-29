A major update is coming out in June 2021 from ClickHelp, LLC - multilingual documentation support is added along with other significant features

TULA, Russia, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud documentation tool ClickHelp is announcing the Rainbow release of their platform. Now it is easier to create multilingual documentation sites and manage the content translation process.

Being one of the leaders on the market, ClickHelp pleases its customers with new functions on a regular basis for more than ten years now. The latest update contains many usability and performance improvements that will make your technical writing experience even more enjoyable!

"Offering a good documentation tool is not just a job for us, it is an important mission. The value of our work is to simplify the labor of technical writers and give them tools to create efficient online documentation," says Alexander Muravyov, the ClickHelp CEO.

If your company is aiming at new markets and searching for a tool to offer online documentation in different languages, ClickHelp now comes with specialized support for multilingual documentation. It includes a convenient content translation workflow, as well as ready reader interface localizations. With the new release, ClickHelp clients can easily deliver diverse content in many languages with minimal overhead. The content of the base language version is synchronized into all translations. Order a free trial to see for yourself.

In addition to content translation, ClickHelp users can localize their portal home page, portal settings, menu items, index keywords, screenshots, images, variables (phone number, company address, e-mail), and other data.

The ClickHelp Team has added a Translator user role to the existing set of roles: Author, Reviewer, and Reader. Translators can access translation projects, and they work in a specialized Translation Editor. If you don't have a translator in your team, you can safely hire an outside contractor who will be translating your projects or reviewing your translation texts inside your ClickHelp portal - you can give them access to a specific translation project only.

ClickHelp offers different dashboards for different user roles: Author Dashboard, Reviewer Dashboard, and Translator Dashboard. It makes the work more structured by offering special features for each role.

In addition to the documentation translation process, the ClickHelp Rainbow update adds many other improvements: API documentation Quick Parts, email templates customization, topic editor improvements, and others. Find out more about this release in the ClickHelp Rainbow Update Overview.

