A New Hangover Recovery Supplement Promises to Be the Ultimate Post-Party Staple

Now available from wellness brand Restore Your Vitality, Rollin Recovery is an all-natural solution formulated to combat hangover symptoms.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollin Recovery is an innovative new supplement from Restore Your Vitality, providing an effective, all-natural option for consumers seeking relief from post-party MDMA hangovers, and depletion of serotonin. With a combination of safe, clinically-tested ingredients, the hangover recovery supplement is expertly formulated to reduce unwanted symptoms while simultaneously supporting improved physical and mental functions. The Rollin Recovery supplement is available for purchase now, exclusively sold on the Restore Your Vitality website.

The Rollin Recovery supplement is available for purchase now, exclusively sold on the Restore Your Vitality website.

The symptoms of a hangover can be scientifically linked to the effects of certain substances (including MDMA and alcohol) on the body. By specifically targeting these effects, the ingredients in Rollin Recovery can significantly improve how the body feels while recovering from the consumption of recreational drugs like MDMA (Molly) or alcoholic beverages.

The supplement takes a comprehensive approach to optimized wellness, utilizing a specific blend of ingredients that equip the body for effective recovery on multiple levels:

5-Hydroxytryptophan (5-HTP) is naturally produced from the amino acid known as tryptophan, and is converted into serotonin in the brain.

is naturally produced from the amino acid known as tryptophan, and is converted into serotonin in the brain. The vitamin B complex features a balance of key B vitamins, including B5 & B6, which play a vital role in brain function, energy levels, and other key processes within the body.

features a balance of key B vitamins, including B5 & B6, which play a vital role in brain function, energy levels, and other key processes within the body. Ashwagandha extract is derived from a medicinal herb categorized as an adaptogen, a group of herbs that can combat stress by reducing cortisol levels.

is derived from a medicinal herb categorized as an adaptogen, a group of herbs that can combat stress by reducing cortisol levels. A diverse blend of amino acids and vitamins delivers a generous amount of nutrition to the body, filling in the gaps that can reduce overall functionality.

Unlike other natural hangover recovery solutions, Rollin Recovery provides all the most essential and effective ingredients in a single, convenient form. Rather than seeking multiple expensive supplements that are full of filler ingredients, consumers can now streamline their wellness routine considerably - making it doable even with the most fearsome MDMA hangovers.

All supplements from Restore Your Vitality, including Rollin Recovery, are made in the USA with clinically-tested ingredients.

Rollin Recovery can be purchased online at https://www.restoreyourvitality.com .

About Restore Your Vitality: Founded on the belief that optimal wellness can be achieved through natural avenues, Restore Your Vitality is a supplement brand and expert in the alternative wellness space. Their products are designed to effectively solve everyday issues, promoting balance without requiring a dramatic shift in lifestyle. Rollin Recovery is one of two debut supplements from the brand, with the other being a men's hormone support supplement created to support the unique needs of cannabis consumers (CannaMan). Products from Restore Your Vitality are available for nationwide purchase online, directly from the brand's website.

For more information about Rollin Recovery and other supplements from Restore Your Vitality, please contact Guest Relations at (602) 858-0787 or [email protected]

SOURCE Restore Your Vitality