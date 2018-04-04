A Second Act: Phase II of the Pingree Park Makeover Set for June 8-9

New walkways and a natural landscape amphitheater will be added to the 18-acre park on the Detroit's east side that received an extensive makeover last fall. The initial phase of the project included updated landscaping for beauty and safety, renovating sports fields with improved grass surfaces, reviving welcoming gathering spaces and pruning old trees for safety reasons and to provide much-needed shade in the heat of the summer.

The renovations to Pingree Park will boost the health and well-being of the neighborhood and its residents, as well as raise home values and serve as a spark for nearby community development.

Pingree Park was named after Hazen Pingree, Detroit's mayor from 1889-1897. He is considered by scholars to be one of the best mayors in American history. One of his key legacies was the creation of public parks. Pingree recognized the importance of park land for the value it provided to a community. He understood that green space and community were critical to any economic success an area might enjoy. He was committed to the people and spent public money on public treasures.

The renovation project is a collaborative effort between Mayor Mike Duggan's office and Detroit's parks department, local businesses, neighborhood residents and Project EverGreen, a national non-profit that brings people together to make a difference in their communities through greener, healthier cooler parks that capture carbon and results in cleaner air in the Pingree Park neighborhood.

Magna International donated the initial seed money to get the project off the ground and has been joined by other Michigan-based companies including Lear Corporation, Quicken Loans and Meijer, to provide residents with better access, increased safety and community pride, and a central community hub for people to gather and connect. Together, these companies have donated $176,000 to the Pingree Park project.

The Pingree Park Community group and MACC Development have been active participants in the planning and renovation work. Other Detroit area businesses invested in the project Include: Troy Clogg Landscape Associates, Weed Man, Spring-Green, The Davey Tree Expert Co., Real Green Systems, Superior Groundcover, Lush Lawns and Kujo Yard Wear.

"Pingree Park and the people living in the surrounding community are the real winners," says Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen. "With generous financial and in-kind support, this park will get a much-needed facelift. The improved park space will result in a greener, healthier, cooler park, functioning as the lungs of the neighborhood."

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-second-act-phase-ii-of-the-pingree-park-makeover-set-for-june-8-9-300623393.html

SOURCE Project EverGreen

Related Links

http://www.projectevergreen.org/

