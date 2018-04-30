A single vision for the future

"Maximum visual information about cerebral anatomy and physiological processes – this is what neurosurgeons have told us they need most when performing life-changing neurosurgical interventions," says Markus Lusser, President of Leica Microsystems. "ARveo with integrated GLOW AR takes surgical visualization to the next level by placing the latest digital imaging technology at the service of medical progress in the best possible way. The augmented visual information empowers decision-making and supports optimal patient outcomes."

The ARveo microscope can be supplied with built-in GLOW800* AR fluorescence, the first modality to be powered by groundbreaking GLOW AR technology. GLOW800 takes the high contrast of the ICG fluorescence signal and combines with the white light image to provide a single view of cerebral anatomy in natural color augmented by real-time vascular flow. As GLOW AR technology is future-ready, hospitals can stay at the cutting edge by upgrading as soon as the next modality is launched.

"At Leica Microsystems we have been leading the way in optical and fluorescence imaging innovation for decades," says Maxim Mamin, MD, Vice President Medical Division at Leica Microsystems. "Now with ARveo and integrated GLOW AR technology we have brought all of our expertise together to deliver what neurosurgeons have always wanted: a single, comprehensive view of the surgical site. They don't need to switch views and reconcile information, they can simply activate the digital imaging technology they need at any moment of a surgery and instantly augment their visualization. In short, ARveo is our single vision for the future of neurosurgical visualization."

Neurosurgeons can also choose how to view and share imaging information. The ARveo microscope offers image injection of GLOW AR as well as IGS data from leading manufacturers and optional additional inputs. It also features a built-in 31-inch 4K 3D monitor plus the choice of a cart-mounted 55-inch monitor that enables the whole OR team to follow in 3D**. For sharing and teaching beyond the OR the surgeon can select live streaming and HD recording, then simply transfer to patient files.

The ARveo microscope can be experienced first-hand at booth 438 at the AANS Annual Scientific Meeting in New Orleans, USA, until 2 May.

*GLOW800 is not yet cleared for use in the USA.

**GLOW800 cannot be viewed in 3D.

About Leica Microsystems

Leica Microsystems develops and manufactures microscopes and scientific instruments for the analysis of microstructures and nanostructures. Ever since the company started as a family business in the nineteenth century, its instruments have been widely recognized for their optical precision and innovative technology. It is one of the market leaders in compound and stereo microscopy, digital microscopy, confocal laser scanning microscopy with related imaging systems, electron microscopy sample preparation, and surgical microscopes.

Leica Microsystems has seven major plants and product development sites around the world. The company is represented in over 100 countries, has sales and service organizations in 20 countries, and an international network of distribution partners. Its headquarters are located in Wetzlar, Germany.

