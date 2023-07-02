A Strategic Acquisition - Mango Group LLC Acquires Fxonic, a Leading Online Broker

News provided by

Fxonic

02 Jul, 2023, 09:08 ET

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, July 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, the online trading space has experienced a tremendous surge in popularity, with more and more individuals leaping into this domain to diversify their income streams. Naturally, numerous trading brokers have joined the fray to cater to the growing needs of market participants. In response to the escalating demand for online trading, Mango Group LLC has recently announced the acquisition of Fxonic, a widely recognized brokerage forum. With this step, Mango Group aims to deepen its presence in online trading and reaffirm its commitment to providing clients with exceptional services.

"We are thrilled to announce that Fxonic has entered a new era of growth and excellence under the esteemed ownership of Mango Group LLC," stated Constance Aubry,, Fxonic spokesperson. "With Mango Group's expertise and resources, we are set to revolutionize the services we provide to our valued clients. Our platform will undergo significant enhancements, ranging from advanced trading tools to an even more seamless user experience. Ultimately, this is a major milestone for us and will enable us to elevate our brokerage platform to new heights."

An optimal and improved trading system

Fxonic is a versatile brokerage forum that offers top-level resources to all market contestants. The brand equips traders with multiple assets and tools, live customer support, and a variety of easy payment methods, among other facilities.

"At Fxonic, we pride ourselves in delivering a scale of high-quality trading services," added Aubry. "To ensure our client's success, we also provide a range of tailored account types, top-tier trading platforms, and efficient order execution functionalities, to fully empower them. All in all, our unwavering focus is on nurturing absolute transparency and the best trading environment for all market enthusiasts."

About Fxonic

Fxonic is an online brokerage service that accommodates a secure trading system. The brand integrates several financial products, including forex pairs, equities, indices, and cryptocurrencies, to disburse an all-inclusive user experience. The broker also includes an advanced Web Trader platform, as well as a Mobile Trader platform, both with a variety of features and swift-operating speed. Also, the forum facilitates its clients by offering them different-level accounts with diverse features and deposit limits. On the whole, Fxonic is a reliable brokerage platform encompassing a range of top-notch resources and market instruments essential for a remarkable trading routine.

https://fxonic.com/

SOURCE Fxonic

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.