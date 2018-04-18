A Timely, High-Octane Revenge Thriller For The #MeToo Era

SANTA FE, N.M., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie Reichwein's new thriller is a raw revenge fantasy where fiction meets the real-world fight to stop sexual assault. The story begins as Detective Michelle Velasquez is assigned to two cases, the first of which is the rape of financial company intern Maria Acevedo. The second is a 30-year-old murder case involving her former friend, Susie Murphy.

A DIFFERENT KIND OF FIRE & FURY; REVENGE

"Like the Uma Thurman revenge thriller Kill Bill, Reichwein's narrative is full-bore from the get-go…The title is an apt description for the raw emotion on display in this most unusual and effective novel.

-Bestthrillers.com Book Review

"A classy and edgy debut for Reichwein and one that's sure to get her noticed by avid readers of the genre... A sure sign of a bestseller the forward momentum is relentless as Detective Michelle Velasquez finds herself drawn into a web of lies and misdirection and whilst Reichwein may be new to the genre she's clearly adept at revealing her characters' emotions…Readers who like James Patterson will find this certainly hits the mark….

With her sights clearly set on the genre's bestsellers, Reichwein has come out fighting with a series that has huge potential and A Different Kind Of Fire And Fury; Revenge is highly recommended.

- Bookviral.com Book Review

"Author Julie Reichwein has put together a gripping, relentless, super fast psychological thriller and I wouldn't expect less when it comes to... revenge! She did a thorough research about the different characters, for instance, sexual assailants and their psychology. The characters souls are masterfully exposed in their sick, gritty, dirty and dark glory…Reichwein is very good also when it comes to describing scenes, she makes it look effortless as she uses the exact right amount of description – not wordy but also not lacking in detail, this will make the reader easily visualize the scene in his/her mind. This novel features strong language and it is sexually charged."

-Circleofbooks.com 5 star review

