A World First! UNITED BLACK FABRIC that transforms from black into all colors of the rainbow.

The TBWA\HAKUHODO creative team was inspired by the fact that mixing all the colors of the rainbow, creates black. A special dying technique was developed in which a fabric that would normally appear black, reveals the full spectrum of a rainbow's colors when stretched. Marking a world first, the "UNITED BLACK FABRIC" was born. A film was created starring players from the All Blacks, the New Zealand men's national rugby team, and the Black Ferns, the New Zealand women's national rugby team, to carry this important message about diversity and inclusion.

AIG Japan will continue to lead the charge in Japan, under the message and philosophy of "DIVERSITY IS STRENGTH." Using the soon-to-be-iconic "UNITED BLACK T-SHIRT" as its symbol, it will foster charity programs that support its cause of building a community and network of people willing to stand together to fight against the injustice of discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender, physical and mental abilities, race and nationality.

Concept Movie https://youtu.be/r_8QaYRfSQE

Official Website project-zero.com

Users that follow the AIG General Insurance Company, Ltd (AIG Sonpo) account on Twitter (@AIG_Sonpo) and retweet with #DiversityIsStrength will go into a draw to receive one of 200 limited edition UNITED BLACK T-SHIRTS.

*The delivery is limited to Japan.

UNITED BLACK T-SHIRT

About the Fabric:

A unique ribbed structure gives the fabric great stretch and elasticity. The colors of the rainbow are printed on both sides, which essentially "dyes" the fabric in these hues. Then, black dye is printed, also on both sides of the fabric, but only on the top/outer part of every rib surface. The result is a fabric that maintains its black appearance when at rest, but when stretched, reveals the deeper grooved portions of each rib and the colors underneath.

Message from Matthew Walker (AIG Japan Holdings, Regional Chief Marketing Officer ):

"Building on the success of our #TackleTheRisk film last year, we really wanted to work with TBWA\HAKUHODO and the All Blacks again to tackle the bigger social issues in Japan - starting with diversity. Our creative challenge to TBWA\HAKUHODO was how do we combine AIG, the All Blacks/Black Ferns and diversity in a relevant and impactful way that reflected our common values and aspirations? From TBWA\HAKUHODO's initial organizing idea of 'If you combine all colors of the rainbow, you get black' through to their fabric innovation and film integration to achieve that promise, we knew it was a big idea."

This movie follows the success of the online movie" #TackleTheRisk" which was released in 2017 and featured the All Blacks. #TackleTheRisk has been viewed over 170 million times worldwide.

Concept by TBWA\HAKUHODO Inc. (www.tbwahakuhodo.co.jp)

