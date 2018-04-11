A4A Congratulates Sen. Shelby on Being Named Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee

"Sen. Shelby is a respected leader and skilled legislator who will serve the American people well as Chairman," said A4A President and CEO Nicholas E. Calio. "We congratulate Sen. Shelby on his new role as Chairman, and remain committed to working with the committee under his leadership to continue building a vibrant air travel system that meets the needs of the traveling and shipping public."

Annually, commercial aviation helps drive $1.5 trillion in U.S. economic activity and more than 10 million U.S. jobs. U.S. airlines fly 2.3 million passengers and more than 55,000 tons of cargo each day. Airlines for America (A4A) advocates on behalf of the American airline industry as a model of safety, customer service and environmental responsibility and as the indispensable network that drives our nation's economy and global competitiveness.

A4A works collaboratively with the airlines, labor groups, Congress and the Administration to improve air travel for everyone.

