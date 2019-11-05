AABB - Asia Metals Inc. Confirms Second Release of Assay Results of $4M Drill Program

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., confirmed today plans to publish further assay results this month, as the Company continues accelerating its mining operations expansion activities in 2019. The results will be specific to the second core submission of 5,350 meters (m) drilled of the Company's $4M Phase II Exploration and Development Program of the planned 20,000 (m) drilling campaign targeting areas in extended proximity to the Company's mine in Guerrero, Mexico, to further delineate the known historical and new gold vein structures.

In early October, the Company's management and technical team were thrilled with the successful initial drill results from the Phase II Program. The highlights of the initial Phase II drill results also revealed high grade gold mineralization in multiple holes further supporting the Phase I Program drill results released in January and both of which attested the mine's historical production to date.

The most significant gold value intersections from the October results were 5.2 meters (m) graded at 11.6 grams per ton (g/t), 5.6 meters (m) graded at 10.1 grams per ton (g/t) and 15.1 meters (m) graded at 6.8 grams per ton (g/t).

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

Contact the Company at:

Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com

Website: www.asiametalsinc.com

Phone: 702-866-9054

Rebecca Whitmore

Investor Relations



SOURCE Asia Metals Inc.

Related Links

http://www.asiametalsinc.com

