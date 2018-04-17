AACSB International Recognizes 30 Schools Defining What It Means to Lead in a Changing World

The third annual Innovations That Inspire challenge recognizes institutions from around the world serving as champions of change in the business education landscape, with a specific focus on innovation in leadership development—a key pillar of the accreditation process and one of five opportunities identified in AACSB's Collective Vision for business education.





"The biggest risk to business schools is not the rapid pace of change; it is in failing to prepare the next generation of business leaders to cope with that change," said Thomas R. Robinson, president and CEO of AACSB. "Teaching students to adapt is the best return on investment we can provide, which is why I'm incredibly proud to celebrate these 30 institutions that are implementing best-in-class leadership development programs that will ensure our future leaders are ready for whatever lies ahead."

The 2018 Innovations That Inspire honorees are acknowledged for their leadership development achievements across three distinct areas:

Strengthening the Understanding of Effective Leadership Development:

Business schools are partnering with industry to gather data-driven insights on the most effective leadership practices and approaches. In partnership with P&G, the University of Florida Warrington College of Business offers an experiential learning initiative that encourages students to apply key leadership principles such as emotional intelligence, team leadership, and influence.

Inside and outside of the classroom, business schools are creating nontraditional and sometimes cross-disciplinary opportunities for students to hone their leadership skills. In New Zealand , Victoria University of Wellington's Victoria Business School takes students on a virtual fieldtrip to Fiji to learn about sustainable development while confronting the realities that emerge when a business development is planned.

Business schools are applying the practices of leadership development to coaching the current and future leaders in academia to think more strategically across the academic enterprise. Lagos Business School's Young Talents Program is addressing the shortage of academics across Africa by inviting students to participate in a mentorship program that introduces the career of business education research and teaching.

For an overview of all featured innovations, visit www.aacsb.edu/innovations-that-inspire.

