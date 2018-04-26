AAK Reports Significant Achievements Within Sustainability

"We have seen strong progress on our responsible sourcing commitments in our palm, shea and coconut supply chains, and we have also committed to support the inclusion of smallholder farmers in our palm supply chain through partnering up with the Forever Sabah project in Malaysia", says Anne Mette Olesen, AAK's Chief Marketing Officer responsible for CSR.

The company's successful women's groups program in West Africa also continues to show great progress. During 2017, AAK has been involving more than 130,000 women, a 10 percent increase compared to the year before. The program focuses on support, interest-free micro credits, training and trading directly with the women collecting shea kernels.

In addition, AAK reports strong progress on global resource efficiency with a 6.3 percent reduction in total direct carbon dioxide emissions calculated per processed unit. The company also saw reductions in energy used and water consumption by 3.3 and 4.4 percent respectively, calculated per processed unit.

Throughout the sustainability report, AAK colleagues share stories about some of the company's many CSR initiatives. To access a digital version of the report, please visit www.aak.com. To obtain a printed copy, please contact Corporate Communications via comm@aak.com.

For further information, please contact:

Anne Mette Olesen

Chief Marketing Officer including CSR

Mobile: +46-708-39-93-14

E-mail: annemette.olesen@aak.com



Fredrik Nilsson

CFO and acting CEO

Mobile: +46-708-95-22-21

E-mail: fredrik.nilsson@aak.com

This information was submitted for publication at 11:00 a.m. CET on April 26, 2018

AAK is a leading provider of value-adding vegetable oils & fats. Our expertise in lipid technology within foods and special nutrition applications, our wide range of raw materials and our broad process capabilities enable us to develop innovative and value-adding solutions across many industries – Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Special Nutrition, Foodservice, Personal Care, and more. AAK's proven expertise is based on more than 140 years of experience within oils & fats. Our unique co-development approach brings our customers' skills and know-how together with our own capabilities and mindset for lasting results. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has 20 different production facilities, sales offices in more than 25 countries and more than 3,300 employees. We are AAK – The Co-Development Company.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/aak-ab/r/aak-reports-significant-achievements-within-sustainability,c2506434

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/871/2506434/830244.pdf Press release (PDF)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aak-reports-significant-achievements-within-sustainability-300637127.html

SOURCE AAK AB

Related Links

http://www.aak.com

