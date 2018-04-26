AAK Reports Significant Achievements Within Sustainability

KARLSHAMN, Sweden, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AAK has today released its Sustainability Report for 2017. The report outlines AAK's sustainability strategy, objectives, activities, and achievements within the five focus areas of the company's model for sustainable growth – Our Customers, Our Suppliers, Our Planet, Our People, and Our Neighbours.
"We have seen strong progress on our responsible sourcing commitments in our palm, shea and coconut supply chains, and we have also committed to support the inclusion of smallholder farmers in our palm supply chain through partnering up with the Forever Sabah project in Malaysia", says Anne Mette Olesen, AAK's Chief Marketing Officer responsible for CSR.
The company's successful women's groups program in West Africa also continues to show great progress. During 2017, AAK has been involving more than 130,000 women, a 10 percent increase compared to the year before. The program focuses on support, interest-free micro credits, training and trading directly with the women collecting shea kernels.
In addition, AAK reports strong progress on global resource efficiency with a 6.3 percent reduction in total direct carbon dioxide emissions calculated per processed unit. The company also saw reductions in energy used and water consumption by 3.3 and 4.4 percent respectively, calculated per processed unit.
Throughout the sustainability report, AAK colleagues share stories about some of the company's many CSR initiatives. To access a digital version of the report, please visit www.aak.com. To obtain a printed copy, please contact Corporate Communications via comm@aak.com.
For further information, please contact:
Anne Mette Olesen
Chief Marketing Officer including CSR
Mobile: +46-708-39-93-14
E-mail: annemette.olesen@aak.com
Fredrik Nilsson
CFO and acting CEO
Mobile: +46-708-95-22-21
E-mail: fredrik.nilsson@aak.com
This information was submitted for publication at 11:00 a.m. CET on April 26, 2018
AAK is a leading provider of value-adding vegetable oils & fats. Our expertise in lipid technology within foods and special nutrition applications, our wide range of raw materials and our broad process capabilities enable us to develop innovative and value-adding solutions across many industries – Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Special Nutrition, Foodservice, Personal Care, and more. AAK's proven expertise is based on more than 140 years of experience within oils & fats. Our unique co-development approach brings our customers' skills and know-how together with our own capabilities and mindset for lasting results. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has 20 different production facilities, sales offices in more than 25 countries and more than 3,300 employees. We are AAK – The Co-Development Company.
