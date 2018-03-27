Aaron's And Progressive Leasing Complete 27th Keystone Makeover For Massachusetts Boys & Girls Clubs Of America Teens

Through a partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) and input from the teen members, Aaron's associates and Club officials worked last week painting, decorating and furnishing the Club's multipurpose space. On Wednesday, local Aaron's associates and Club officials unveiled the new space, which is now equipped with new technology, sectionals, tables and chairs, sound systems and fresh paint. Teens can enjoy the redesigned areas dedicated to leadership development, study, lounging and games.

"The Boys & Girls Club provides a safe and encouraging space for Pittsfield teens to achieve their goals and own their futures," said John Robinson, CEO of Aaron's, Inc. "On our 27th Teen Center renovation, Aaron's is proud to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America by providing these Massachusetts teens with the resources and technology that will allow them to excel as leaders in their community."

Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer attended the surprise unveiling and addressed the crowd. "The Boys & Girls Club is an integral part of our community. For decades, generations of youth in Pittsfield and throughout the Berkshires have found the Club to be a safe and nurturing place where they can soar to their highest potential," said Mayor Tyer. "I am thrilled to see the recent transformation as I know it will further add to the energy and vibrancy of the Club's Keystone Program, providing more young people with the tools to achieve their dreams."

"Teens who participate in Boys & Girls Club programs see improvements in grades and graduation rates, preparing them for greater success as young adults and giving them the confidence needed to succeed," said Joseph McGovern, Chief Executive Officer of the Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires. "With the support of Aaron's, which has provided a state-of-the-art space for our Club with new technology and furniture, our teens will learn and develop the skills that lead to successful futures."

In 2015, the Aaron's Foundation, Inc. announced a three-year, $5 million national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Keystone Program, helping teens develop their character and leadership skills in hopes of helping them reach their potential and creating positive change in the community. Keystone Club teen centers provide members ages 14-18 an environment in which to plan and participate in activities that focus on community service, academic success, career preparation and teen outreach.

The 26 previous Keystone Club makeovers have included Boys & Girls Clubs in cities such as Cincinnati, Las Vegas, Chicago, Hartford and Miami. The makeover at the Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires includes an additional in-kind retail donation valued at $28,000.

Keystone teen members of Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires said the program inspires them to take ownership of their choices to build the lives they deserve.

"Keystone has showed me that everyone's voice matters and if we all come together, we can make a difference not only in our community but in the world." D'Andre J., age 16

"Keystone helps me be more involved in my Club and community and helps shape my life to make my future brighter." Austin B., age 16

"Keystone has helped me realize that our actions go beyond just ourselves and has showed me how much of an impact every individual can make." Jade R. age 16

"Keystone has not only taught me how to become a better leader in my community, but it has also given me such a great opportunity to become close with the younger members who attend the Club, which means the most to me." Haley Ma ., age 16 (Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires Keystone President)

., age 16 (Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires Keystone President) "Keystone has taught me how to be a leader in my community." Elise W., age 16

"Keystone showed me the importance of being more involved in the community and to be a leader." Haley Mo ., age 16

To see photos of the Keystone Club remodel at the Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires, visit Aaron's on Facebook (www.facebook.com/aaronsinc), on Twitter (www.twitter.com/aaronsInc) and at www.aarons.com/aaronsgives.

About Aaron's, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. The Aaron's Business engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its 1,726 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. In addition, Progressive Leasing, a virtual lease-to-own company, provides lease-purchase solutions through approximately 27,000 retail locations in 46 states. Dent-A-Med, Inc., d/b/a the HELPcard®, provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, Aarons.com, ProgLeasing.com, and HELPcard.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 100 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (GreatFutures.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,100 Clubs serve nearly 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more at www.facebook.com/bgca.clubs and https://twitter.com/BGCA_Clubs.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarons-and-progressive-leasing-complete-27th-keystone-makeover-for-massachusetts-boys--girls-clubs-of-america-teens-300620638.html

SOURCE Aaron's, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aarons.com

