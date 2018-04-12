Aasonn Partners With PeopleDoc To Further SAP® SuccessFactors® By Providing A Complete HR Service Delivery Platform

Aasonn will sell and implement the full PeopleDoc platform including HR Case Management, Employee File Management, Process Automation and Advanced Analytics solutions. PeopleDoc solutions integrate with SAP SuccessFactors, using data stored in that system of record to easily configure PeopleDoc and to personalize each employee's service experience based on attributes such as role and location. PeopleDoc's solutions, combined with Aasonn's industry experience will provide a stellar end-user experience and provide tremendous value to our customers. This exciting partnership will allow clients to leverage existing employee data in SAP SuccessFactors to personalize the service experience, automate any people-centric process, and consolidate management of all documents generated by SuccessFactors and other systems.

"Aasonn and PeopleDoc are on a common mission to empower HR as they transform the way companies work," said Bill Carroll, CEO of Aasonn. "HR delivery systems are key to this change by automating and remaking core company operations. PeopleDoc will allow our clients to remain ahead of the industry curve and obtain greater value from HR digitization."

"We are pleased to announce this partnership with a like-minded organization 100% dedicated to HR," said Jonathan Benhamou, CEO and co-founder of PeopleDoc. "Aasonn's expertise will make it easier for the broad community of SuccessFactors customers to take advantage of PeopleDoc to speed their digital workplace transformations."

For more information about Peopledoc please visit: www.people-doc.com

For more information about Aasonn please visit: www.aasonn.com

About PeopleDoc:

PeopleDoc is on a mission to make the difficult job of HR easier. The PeopleDoc HR Service Delivery platform helps HR teams more easily answer employee requests on demand, automate employee processes, and manage compliance across multiple locations. PeopleDoc cloud solutions include case management, process automation and employee file management. 100% software as a service, PeopleDoc solutions integrate with existing HR systems, can be implemented in 8-12 weeks, and are designed for agile ongoing use by HR teams serving diverse workforces. PeopleDoc serves 725+ customers or 4 million total end users with a 100% customer retention rate. More information is available at www.people-doc.com.

About Aasonn:

Aasonn empowers HR teams to transform the enterprise with innovative, flexible human capital management and benefits services in the cloud. The premier global provider of HR as a Service solutions, Aasonn's offerings include cloud-based HCM implementations, full-service HR operations with on-shore call centers, innovative self-service technologies to enhance the employee experience, and HR Cloud Management support and actionable analytics. As SAP ®SuccessFactors®' most experienced implementation partner, Aasonn helps companies of all sizes transform HR systems and processes, so they realize higher returns from their talent management investments and create competitive workforces that deliver results. Visit aasonn.com to learn more.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aasonn-partners-with-peopledoc-to-further-sap-successfactors-by-providing-a-complete-hr-service-delivery-platform-300627990.html

SOURCE Aasonn

Related Links

http://www.aasonn.com

