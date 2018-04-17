Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical Celebrates 15 Year Anniversary in New 60,000 Square Foot Facility

HOUSTON, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ABACUS Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical is proud to announce the celebration of their 15-year anniversary in April 2018. CEO Alan O'Neill will host a celebration on Thursday, April 26, to mark the company's success to date. The celebration will welcome many long-time industry and media partners that have supported ABACUS' growth through the years.

Abacus was founded on April 29, 2003, with O'Neill and a partner becoming 50/50 partners. O'Neill bought out his partner's share of the business in 2008. O'Neill came up with the company name "ABACUS" while looking for a company name that would be alphabetically beneficial for the yellow pages. The tagline, "You Can Count on Us," was a perfect pun off the word abacus, which is an ancient counting device, and is incorporated into the logo.

Abacus' Plumbing business started taking off almost immediately thanks to a commitment to advertising, including an early endorsement by Tom Tynan, currently known as "HomeShow" Radio on 610AM, and is still endorsing Abacus Plumbing to this day.

Abacus Plumbing started with just two trucks and five employees, three of which are still employed at Abacus, and whom will be honored during the all employee celebration.

The company often doubled its revenue and size year after year, recognized by "Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Private Companies" in 2010 and 2011.

In 2012, Alan O'Neill decided it was in the best interest of the company to partner with a private equity firm, which would provide for stability and security of all its employees, while enabling the company to expand into other services, such as HVAC and eventually electrical.

In 2012, Abacus Plumbing became Abacus Plumbing & Air Conditioning, revenue jumped from $18.5 million in 2014 to $27 million in 2015, Abacus added residential electrical services. In August of 2017, just before Hurricane Harvey, Abacus moved into its new 60,000 square foot facility near IAH off Beltway 8 and JFK Blvd. Now, in 2018, O'Neill expects revenue to be over $40 million with hundreds of vehicles and close to 200 employees.

During this celebratory event, Alan O'Neill will thank key people who have been a part of ABACUS' 15-year story and looking forward to another 15 years, while highlighting three employees who started with Abacus in the beginning.

