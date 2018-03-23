Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. Announces Performance Data And Portfolio Composition



Cumulative as of 02/28/18 (%) Annualized as of 02/28/18 (%)

1 Month 3 Month YTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years Since Inception NAV -4.6 2.9 -0.6 10.3 4.5 1.2 2.1 7.5 Market Price -5.4 2.6 -0.3 14.4 6.5 -0.3 1.4 7.4 S&P/ASX

200 -3.4 4.4 -0.5 11.6 4.9 2.3 3.5 n/a¹

The Fund's returns, which are denominated in U.S. dollars, are affected by the performance of the U.S. dollar against the Australian dollar.

On February 28, 2018, the Fund's net assets amounted to US$147.5 million and the Fund's NAV per share was US$6.48.

As of February 28, 2018, the portfolio was invested as follows:

Portfolio Composition Percent of

Net Assets Financials 39.5 Materials 15.6 Health Care 14.5 Utilities 7.0 Energy 6.3 Consumer Staples 5.9 Industrials 4.4 Telecommunications 3.6 Information Technology 1.2 Other Assets in Excess of Liabilities 2.0

The Fund's ten largest equity holdings as of February 28, 2018, representing 54.5% of total assets, were:

Stock Percent of

Total Assets Westpac Banking Corporation 6.5 BHP Billiton PLC 6.4 CSL Ltd. 6.3 ASX Ltd. 6.1 Rio Tinto PLC 5.9 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 5.8 Australia & New Zealand Banking Group 5.6 Woodside Petroleum Ltd. 4.3 Cochlear Ltd. 3.9 AusNet Services 3.7

Important Information

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. (the "Administrator") has prepared this report based on information sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, the figures are unaudited and neither the Fund, the Administrator, Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited (the "Investment Manager)", Aberdeen Asset Management Limited (the "Investment Adviser"), nor any other person guarantees their accuracy. Investors should seek their own professional advice and should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before acting on this information. The Investment Manager, Investment Adviser and Administrator are each a subsidiary of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ("Aberdeen PLC").

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Total return figures with distributions reinvested at the dividend reinvestment price are stated net-of-fees and represents past performance. Past performance is not indicative of future results, current performance may be higher or lower. Holdings are subject to change and are provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell the securities shown. Inception date December 12, 1985.

¹ There is no since inception figure for the S&P/ASX 200 Index because the inception date of the Index is April 3, 2000.

