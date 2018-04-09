Aberdeen Greater China Fund, Inc. Announces Distribution

This distribution is being made in respect to the upcoming Reorganization which was approved by shareholders on March 16, 2018. As was previously noted in the Fund's Joint Proxy/Prospectus, prior to the Reorganization closing date the Fund will declare a distribution that will have the effect of distributing all of the Fund's investment company taxable income, if any, through the Closing Date, all of its net capital gains, if any, through the Closing Date, and all of its net tax-exempt interest income, if any, through the Closing Date. The distribution will be paid in all cash with no reinvestment option.

In January 2019, a Form 1099-DIV will be sent to shareholders, which will state the amount and composition of distributions and provide information with respect to their appropriate tax treatment for the 2018 calendar year.

The Fund is managed and advised by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The Fund's shares trade on the NYSE under the symbol "GCH".

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

