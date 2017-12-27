Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. Announces Performance Data And Portfolio Composition



Cumulative as of 11/30/17 Annualized as of 11/30/17

1 Month 3 Month YTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10

Years Since

Inception NAV 3.4 10.0 26.0 23.9 13.0 15.7 4.0 2.5 Market

Price 3.5 8.8 28.6 26.4 13.1 15.9 3.6 2.0 TOPIX 3.0 9.8 25.4 26.8 12.8 13.3 3.6 3.5

On November 30, 2017, the Fund's net assets amounted to US$142.5 million and the Fund's NAV per share was US$10.65.

As of November 30, 2017, the portfolio was invested as follows:

Portfolio Composition Percent of

Net Assets Industrials 20.3 Consumer Staples 18.9 Consumer Discretionary 13.5 Information Technology 11.0 Health Care 10.4 Materials 9.1 Financials 8.0 Real Estate 3.8 Telecommunications 3.6 Cash 1.4

The Fund's ten largest equity holdings as of November 30, 2017, representing 39.7% of net assets, were:

Stock Percent of Net Assets Shin-Etsu Chemical 5.8 Keyence Corp. 4.6 Japan Tobacco 4.2 Amada Holdings 4.0 Fanuc 4.0 Nabtesco Corp. 3.7 KDDI Corp. 3.6 Seven & I Holdings 3.6 Yahoo Japan 3.2 Pigeon Corp. 3.1

Important Information

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. (the "Administrator") has prepared this report based on information sources believed to be accurate and reliable. All reasonable care has been taken to ensure accuracy. However, the figures are unaudited and neither the Fund, the Administrator, Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited (the "Investment Manager"), nor any other person guarantees their accuracy. Investors should seek their own professional advice and should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before acting on this information.

The Investment Manager and the Administrator are each a subsidiary of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ("Aberdeen PLC"). The merger of Standard Life plc and Aberdeen PLC, announced on March 6, 2017 ("Merger"), closed on August 14, 2017. Aberdeen PLC became a direct subsidiary of Standard Life plc as a result of the Merger and the combined company changed its name to Standard Life Aberdeen plc. Shareholders of the Fund are not required to take any action as a result of the Merger. Following the Merger, the Fund's Investment Manager and Administrator are each an indirect subsidiary of Standard Life Aberdeen plc, but otherwise did not change. The investment management and administration agreements for the Fund, the services provided under the agreements, and the fees charged for services did not change as a result of the Merger. The portfolio management team for the Fund did not change as a result of the Merger.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Total return figures with distributions reinvested at the dividend reinvestment price are stated net-of-fees and represents past performance. Past performance is not indicative of future results, current performance may be higher or lower. Holdings are subject to change and are provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell the securities shown. Inception date July 24, 1992.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact: InvestorRelations@aberdeen-asset.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-japan-equity-fund-inc-announces-performance-data-and-portfolio-composition-300575567.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aberdeenjeq.com

