Aberdeen Singapore Fund, Inc. Announces Performance Data And Portfolio Composition

On February 28, 2018, the Fund's net assets amounted to US$106.4 million and the Fund's NAV per share was US$14.31.

As of February 28, 2018, the portfolio was invested as follows:

Portfolio Composition Percent of

Net Assets Financials 32.9 Industrials 21.3 Real Estate 20.2 Information Technology 7.3 Telecommunications 5.7 Health Care 4.3 Consumer Discretionary 4.1 Consumer Staples 2.0 Cash 2.2

The Fund's ten largest equity holdings as of February 28, 2018, representing 65.6% of net assets, were:

Stock Percent of Net Assets Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation 12.1 DBS Group Holdings 11.0 United Overseas Bank 7.1 Venture Corporation 6.9 City Developments 5.9 Keppel Corporation 5.7 Singapore Telecom 5.7 Jardine Matheson 4.1 Capitaland Ltd. 3.7 ComfortDelGro Corporation Ltd. 3.5

Important Information

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. (the "Administrator") has prepared this report based on information sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, the figures are unaudited and neither the Fund, the Administrator, Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited (the "Investment Manager"), nor any other person guarantees their accuracy. Investors should seek their own professional advice and should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before acting on this information. The Investment Manager and the Administrator are each a subsidiary of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ("Aberdeen PLC").

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Total return figures with distributions reinvested at the dividend reinvestment price are stated net-of-fees and represents past performance. Past performance is not indicative of future results, current performance may be higher or lower. Holdings are subject to change and are provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell the securities shown. Inception date July 31, 1990.

