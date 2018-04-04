Abide Therapeutics Appoints Thomas C. Südhof to Board of Directors

"We are delighted to welcome Tom to the Abide Board of Directors. His extensive works and deep expertise in neuroscience will be a tremendous asset to Abide," said Alan Ezekowitz, MBChB, D.Phil., President and CEO of Abide Therapeutics. "We are confident that his unique insights will play a key role in shaping our strategy in advancing our first-in-class pipeline, which has broad potential in CNS disorders."

"As a member of the Abide Scientific Advisory Board for the last year, I have seen the outstanding innovative work that is being done at Abide," said Prof. Südhof. "Given the potential of the work to transform the lives of patients with CNS disorders, I am excited to deepen my commitment to Abide by joining the Board of Directors, and to further help progress their efforts towards developing transformative medicines."

About Abide Therapeutics

Abide Therapeutics is focused on developing first-in-class drugs for serious diseases with significant unmet medical need. An innovative discovery platform and a library of proprietary small molecules allow Abide to address biological pathways with therapeutics that enhance the body's normal physiological response to disease. The platform enables Abide to efficiently identify, modify, and validate small-molecule inhibitors that target serine hydrolases, a highly relevant but under-explored class of enzymes. Abide's initial area of focus is on addressing neurological disorders with limited treatment options through the endocannabinoid pathway.

Abide has offices in San Diego, California and Princeton, New Jersey. To learn more, visit www.abidetx.com.

