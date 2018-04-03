Abilene Tattoo Removal Delivers Full-Spectrum Laser Tattoo Removal Featuring the Astanza Trinity in Abilene, Texas

"Since we've opened in 2014, we've treated thousands of tattoos and helped transform the skin and lives of countless individuals," said Tracy Yoder, founder. "But I knew it was time to do even more. The Trinity's triple wavelength capabilities will give Abilene Tattoo Removal the tools it needs to treat tattoos of all colors, expanding the types of tattoos we can treat and the number of people we can help."

The Astanza Trinity featured at Abilene Tattoo Removal is a comprised of two standalone systems, the Astanza Duality and Astanza Eternity. The Duality is a Q-switched Nd:YAG laser that supports two of the most reliable wavelengths, 1064 nm and 532 nm. This laser features a homogenized flat-top square spot beam and reduces treatment overlap and unwanted risks of thermal injury. The Astanza Eternity system is a Q-switched ruby laser that emits a 694 nm wavelength and specifically targets resistant blue and green pigments. Together, these systems deliver full-spectrum tattoo removal across all ink colors and patient skin types.

"Abilene Tattoo Removal became Abilene's top tattoo removal provider with two wavelengths alone," said Opal Taskila, Astanza Sales Representative. "There's no telling what she can accomplish with the Trinity's triple-wavelength capabilities. Their decision to upgrade their technology is proof of the dedication they hold towards delivering superior removal results."

About Abilene Tattoo Removal Clinic

Abilene Tattoo Removal Clinic was founded in 2014 and specializes in advanced laser tattoo removal. They provide an array of removal services including complete tattoo removal, selective tattoo removal, and fading for cover-up tattoos. All treatments are performed by medically-trained Certified Laser Specialists that received advanced training from New Look Laser College, the world's leading laser tattoo removal training program.

Abilene Tattoo Removal offers free consultations and tattoo assessments to all clients. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (352) 721-5542 or visit http://www.abilenetattooremoval.com/. Abilene Tattoo Removal Clinic is located at 5200 Buffalo Gap Road, Building F, Abilene, TX 79606.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to developing cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, and ReSmooth systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit http://www.astanzalaser.com/.

